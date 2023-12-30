Exclusive DAYS OF OUR LIVES Preview: Abe Declares His Love

P.S. I Love You: Abe (James Reynolds) says those three little words to Paulina (Jackée Harry).

Paulina and Abe ring in the new year together at The Bistro and there relationship takes on a new dimension. “Abe still does not remember [his past], although he does find himself becoming more and more attracted to Paulina,” sets up James Reynolds (Abe). “They’re signing a kind of silent mutual agreement to spend more time together.”

The evening goes well between the couple. “They’re getting more comfortable with each other,” notes Reynolds. “There’s the awkward aspect that one of them remembers everything, and the other doesn’t. The one who remembers everything [Paulina] is actually a little more desperate to get back to where they were, whereas Abe, who doesn’t remember everything, wants to get back, but his desperation is less than Paulina’s.”

When it comes time to make a champagne toast, Paulina resists and tells Abe she’s being cautious because of the health scare she’s been dealing with. “Abe doesn’t know that there’s something going on medically,” says Reynolds. “Of course, that adds to the pressure of the evening as well, and adds to the pressure of their re-commitment. I mean, they haven’t gotten to the place where they are literally recommitting, but they’re moving towards that. So now finding out about this diagnosis brings a lot of undercurrent to their budding relationship.”

Abe questions Paulina about the situation, albeit “cautiously,” according to Reynolds. “He doesn’t want to [be intrusive], and he doesn’t know her. We kind of forget that this is a new relationship as far as he’s concerned.”

For her part, Paulina doesn’t share many details about her condition. “It’s very surface,” contends Reynolds. “Paulina is a detailed person. She wants to know the underlying cause of whatever is going on at the moment. But at this point, which is what happens with a lot of people who approach their lives with a lot of details and want to know how everything works, health scares become a different thing. All of a sudden people don’t want to know. They’re afraid of knowing the truth when it comes to health.”

At the end of the evening, Abe tells Paulina that he loves her, but tempers it by noting that he still doesn’t know the true dynamic of their relationship before his amnesia. “It’s an important moment for Abe, because his life and his relationship with Paulina is a mystery right now,” asserts Reynolds. “So this admission that he does love her takes a little time for him to get to and a little bit of courage for him to admit. It’s one of those moments that people have in a relationship, yet they have to come to that decision on their own. It isn’t the decision whether you love the other person or not, it’s whether to say it out loud.”

It’s an important moment for Paulina too. “She’s very happy with it,” says Reynolds. “It’s an encouraging thing at a moment where she needs encouragement. She’s very, very happy. And Abe has been in love with her in the past. Given who Paulina is and her personality, to have a moment that actually reinforces what she had already known [is] something that’s very good for her. It makes her feel good.”