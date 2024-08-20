Exclusive DAYS News: Fiona Watches The Walls Close In On Brady

Poor Brady starts wondering if he may have been the driver who ran down Sarah, unaware that Fiona set him up to take the fall for her crime. And according to Fiona’s portrayer, Serena Scott Thomas, her Days of our Lives character is experiencing quite the guilty conscience.

An ‘Evil’ Move

“Coming up with the plot to make it look like Brady was driving is fiendish… profoundly malevolent,” says Scott Thomas of her character’s actions. “It really is devious to the point of evil.”

Of course, Fiona is compelled to lie because she doesn’t want to alienate Xander, the son with whom she recently reconciled. “That’s the thing she fears most,” insists Scott Thomas. “She does know that that’s the end if he finds out [she was driving the car that struck Sarah].”

Regardless of her motivation, Fiona is feeling tremendous guilt over what she’s doing to Brady. “For sure,” stresses Scott Thomas. “I mean, that’s just awful. It’s this awful sort of prevarication between [continuing to lie and], ‘Do I tell the truth? Do I own up to this dreadful, dreadful thing and my son will never speak to me again? I’ll be outcast and will lose this most treasured thing that I thought I had regained.’ The stakes are very very high for Fiona.”

Brady receives a call from Kristen and learns the police are looking for a gray car, so he checks out his own vehicle for damage and finds a scratch. He summons Fiona, who “tries to convince him not to turn himself in to the police,” notes Scott Thomas, who adds that Fiona sincerely cares for Brady. “She is a woman that likes to think that she’s very independent of men but actually is not. When she gets hooked into somebody, it goes very fast and very deep for her, but she would sooner die than show it.”

As the walls start to close in on Brady and he grapples with what to do, Fiona continues to keep mum. “She started to develop feelings for Brady, and then this happened,” says Scott Thomas. “So there’s this big conflict. He’s this really nice guy, and she was finding their relationship really comforting and fun, but now she has to use him and endanger him to save her own skin and for her relationship with her son.”