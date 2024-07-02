Exclusive: Carson Boatman On The DAYS Twist That Gave Him A 'Panic Attack'

The Worst Of Times: Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) are deep in mourning.

After experiencing the worst kind of heartbreak, the loss of their unborn child, Johnny and Chanel try to pick up the pieces and move forward on Days of our Lives. Carson Boatman (Johnny) spoke to Digest about the painful story turn, the script that gave him “a bit of a panic attack” and what’s next for the Salem couple.

Soap Opera Digest: You’ve just come off a very heavy storyline. What scenes related to Johnny and Chanel losing their baby stood out to you?

Carson Boatman: The initial scenes of [finding out the tragic news], that kind of the shock and sadness. I remember there was a scene after that, where Johnny was sitting at Chanel’s bedside and listening to her. She’s crying and talking about what she’s going through emotionally, and Johnny’s just quietly listening and also crying his eyes out. They’re both just so heartbroken and devastated.

Digest: Chanel immediately lashed out at Paulina, blaming her for the miscarriage. What are Johnny’s thoughts regarding his mother-in-law?

Boatman: He’s definitely letting Chanel [have her say]. He knows that everybody grieves in their own way, and Chanel has to get this out of her system. Johnny’s quietly angry at Paulina, too. He’s not sure if she caused his child to be miscarried or not. He has empathy for Paulina, because she’s riddled with guilt and her daughter’s not talking to her, but he’s angry.

Digest: There were some dynamic moments between Johnny and EJ when he told his father about the miscarriage.

Boatman: Well, EJ was never a fan of the pregnancy anyway. So when he first offered his condolences, Johnny lashed out a little bit – “You never wanted us to have the baby. You don’t mean what you’re saying!” — that kind of thing. But it was because Johnny was hurting. Then EJ took him in his arms. That was a nice [father-son] moment.

Digest: Johnny’s always been very protective of Chanel. Because of what they’ve gone through, is he feeling an extra responsibility to step up and really be there for her now?

Boatman: Absolutely. He knows that she’s on the verge of, probably, a mental and emotional breakdown, as is he. Johnny knows that he has to stay strong and help try and steer them both through this difficult time.

Digest: How do you think this tragedy will affect the two of them as a couple?

Boatman: It’s something that ends up bringing them closer together, at least for the time being. It’s a bonding experience. They both went through the most difficult time of their lives together.

Digest: Of course, Johnny and Chanel decide not to move to California after all this. What was your take on that?

Boatman: After going through such a traumatic experience, they just didn’t feel like they were in a place to leave Salem. They need to be with family. They need their support. It’s something that just seemed natural to stay in town and not leave.

Digest: I’m assume you’re happy they’re staying in Salem.

Boatman: Yeah, I’m happy to be staying in Salem. It means I get to keep having my job. I did have a bit of a panic attack when I first read Johnny and Chane [were moving to California in the script].”

Digest: Did you go talk to anybody about it when you saw that in the script?

Boatman: No, actually they were gracious enough to come down on set and let Raven [Bowens, Chanel] and me know, ‘Hey, you’re going to see that you’re moving to L.A., but you’re not. It’s just part of a story.’ Janet Spellman-Drucker [co-executive producer] pulled us aside and let us know that. It was very nice, very kind of her.”

Digest: So what’s next for Johnny and Chanel moving forward — maybe a little happiness?

Boatman: You never know. Just when you think they’re going to be happy, a wrench gets thrown into those plans. At least it seems that way most of the time, right?