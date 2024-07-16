Exclusive Bold and Beautiful Preview: Sheila’s Accused Of Murder Once Again

History Repeats Itself? Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) happy life with Deacon (Sean Kanan) is on the line when she’s accused of murder.

Tom and Hollis are dead on Bold and Beautiful, and arguably with good reason, all eyes are on Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Fanning the flames, Steffy, Li, and Finn confront Sheila with accusations of murder.

Finn’s participation is especially painful to Sheila since she thought her son was in her corner. “It was shocking and a surprise,” Kimberlin Brown (Sheila) begins. “Sheila was really counting on Finn to say something in a positive vein. I guess she should have known that would have never happened with Steffy in the room. Finn made a definite clear choice. Right in front of Sheila. And it was very hurtful.”

At this point in Sheila’s life, she isn’t terribly concerned with how people perceive her — with some notable exceptions. “I think she cares what Deacon thinks, how Deacon perceives her,” Brown offers. “And she’s trying her hardest to be the good person he wants her to be because he believes in her; he’s the first person who has believed in her. Does she really care what Steffy thinks? Probably not so much. Does she care what Finn thinks? Absolutely. She wishes that Finn would see her for the new leaf that she’s turned over in her life, and how different finding love and finding happiness can make a person.”

The #1 Suspect

The murderous ex-nurse definitely has motive to have done away with the victims: Tom wasn’t her biggest fan and tried to warn Deacon against marrying her, while Hollis found something incriminating in Tom’s backpack. As for opportunity? Well, both men died with the same drug in their system — and Sheila knows a thing or two about pharmaceuticals.

“If you look at [what happened] leading up to Tom [dying], he was actually trying to tell Deacon what a mistake he was making,” Brown points out. “And the kind of person that [Sheila] was in research that he did. And there’s a big clue that goes missing that Hollis may have known something about. There’s always that chance that Sheila had something to do with it. Right?”

It’s the missing piece of that puzzle that leads Deputy Chief Baker to seek out his key suspect. And the villainess expected it on some level. “I’m not sure anything really surprises Sheila where the Forresters are concerned, or where Li is concerned,” Brown reflects. “She’s always going to be the first person that they point to. So, I don’t know if she’s really that surprised. I know she’s disappointed.”

A Bad Reputation

Brown says of the suspicion falling on Sheila, “It just shows once again, it doesn’t really matter what Sheila does, if it’s good, or not. If it’s good, they look the other way. All they see is the Sheila of the past. They don’t see the Sheila of the present. That’s something Sheila brought on herself. We’re all free to make decisions in life, but we’re not free to escape the consequences of those decisions. That being said, Sheila has a lot of stuff to make up for.”

Sheila seemed to be in a good place as of late, basking in the glow of wedded bliss with Deacon. “It’s actually been a lot of fun to see her happy and in love,” Brown says. “And getting what she has always craved in life, and that is to be loved, regardless of her past and who she was. And she has that in Deacon.”

The question on everybody’s mind — is the “new and improved” Sheila masking a cold-blooded murderer? “I obviously can’t tell you what Sheila did or didn’t do,” Brown teases. “Remember, everything that Sheila does, she does for the people that she loves. So it could be just a matter of time before you see the old Sheila reveal herself yet again. You know, when bad things happen, Sheila always seems to be around. I think she is capable of anything if she’s pushed to her limits.”

Will Sheila be arrested once again? Could another stint in prison be just around the corner or is all the evidence too conveniently pointed to the most obvious suspect? Stay tuned.