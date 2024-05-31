Exclusive Bold And Beautiful Preview: Bill Finds Out If He's Luna's Dad

Room For One More? Bill (Don Diamont) gets answers about whether Luna (Lisa Yamada) is his daughter.

According to Don Diamont, his Bold and Beautiful alter, Bill, did not take Poppy at face value months ago when she assured him that he was not Luna’s father. “Even though she was denying it, he was still kind of suspicious,” Diamont notes. And now, Bill is poised to find out for sure whether he can add Luna to his roster of kids he didn’t know he had (an illustrious list that includes Liam and Wyatt).

As viewers saw, “Bill gleans from some of Poppy’s comments that, ‘Wait a minute, I’ve got to ask you again. Is there a chance that I could be her father?’ And then she finally admits that, yes, [he could be].”

It’s a possibility that Bill takes in stride. “He can run a little hot,” Diamont acknowledges. “But he’s pretty understanding [of Poppy not having admitted this sooner]. Considering the way it happened, maybe who he was at the time — he was at a very different point in his life. How would he have received the information [that Poppy was pregnant]? She was just very protective of the baby in terms of, ‘Do I want to bring this guy from this one-night thing into my world, even though it was so wonderful? Now we are attached for the rest of our lives and I really don’t know him at all.’ I think when he reflects on some of his behavior in his life, he can understand why she may have been protective of her life, of bringing a guy she spent one night into it and attaching that guy to her and to this baby for the rest of their lives. He can justify that and understand that. I think also the possibility that Luna is his is more the overriding thing that he’s very excited about, as opposed to [fixating on] the years lost.”

But, Diamont stresses, “Let me be clear: there still needs to be a test. She’s not sitting there saying, ‘You are the father,’ right? That indicates that there’s another possibility, that she’s not sure.” The parties quickly agree to a DNA test, but the feel-good vibes take a bit of a nosedive when Li enters the fray.

Bill doesn’t know quite to make of the tension Li’s presence introduces. “Bill is aware that they have this contentious relationship, a sibling rivalry if you will,” Diamont notes. “For whatever reason, Li thinks of her sister as being just a gold digger looking for a wealthy man. But Bill knows that that time that they spent together was very real, so I don’t know how much stake he really places in Li’s opinion of her sister. What does he know about how they were raised and what’s created these issues? He doesn’t really get into it; it’s not like he really grills Poppy about it.”

However, Li is a doctor, and Bill is in a situation that calls for one. Reports Diamont, “Bill feels like, ‘All right, Li is a doctor, let her administer the test just to eliminate any possible questions about anything.’ Poppy is like, ‘Get the hell out of here,’ but Bill is like, ‘Wait, hold on a second. Why don’t we let Li, as a professional, administer the test.’ Bill is a pragmatist if nothing else! This seems like a way to eliminate any questions about the results not being done properly.”

Whatever the test reveals, Diamont says that Bill’s desired outcome is clear: He wants Luna to be his daughter. Offers the actor, “Interestingly, he was drawn to Luna right off the bat and felt a certain connection to her. So he really wants it to be true. I think having a daughter, having that relationship, he maybe sees as a way to right some wrongs that he sees when he looks at his younger self. So, he’s on pins and needles hoping that she is, in fact, his daughter. He just has a certain intuition about it. I also want to point out that he lets her know that regardless of the result, ‘I think you’re just an amazing human and I’m gonna be here for you in your life.’ That’s how connected he feels to her.”

And once the testing gets underway, he won’t have to wait long to find out if his instinct is correct….