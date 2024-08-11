Exclusive: Abigail Klein On Stephanie's New DAYS Digs

Right At Home: Abigail Klein relaxes on the new apartment set DAYS built for her character, Stephanie.

Abigail Klein (Stephanie) has a new favorite set at the Days of our Lives studio: her character’s stylish on-screen apartment. After two years on the soap, the majority of which she spent residing in Steve and Kayla’s spare bedroom, Stephanie has finally moved out and into a lovely place of her own.

Movin’ On Up

“That has been so exciting,” Klein says of Stephanie’s relocation. “I thought, If Stephanie’s going to have a good love life, and she’s still living at home with her parents, that’s got to change,” the actress adds with a laugh. “Then she got her own apartment, and it’s super-cute. Tom [Early, DAYS production designer], who did the set design, absolutely killed it, and I love it. It’s so Stephanie. It’s just adorable. That’s definitely my favorite set on the show now.”

While Klein did not have any input into the set’s creation, she feels it totally reflects the surroundings of a young woman her age. “What was amazing was I told Tom, ‘You nailed it. You absolutely nailed it,’ ” recounts Klein, noting that the place “captures an early thirties woman who is living on her own. It’s just tastefully done, but it’s classy. The color palette is youthful, it’s modern, yet it’s sophisticated too. It really has everything.”

Right down to the sweet little knickknacks and trinkets strewn around the place. “There are even these little hair clips that are in this little bowl at the entryway that are so cute,” says Klein. “I, personally, use those exact same hair clips. So maybe that’s why I was like, ‘Oh, this is so Stephanie,’ because it’s also just so me. The set really has everything. It’s just perfect for Stephanie. It’s just perfect for me. So yeah, Tom killed it! Tom knocked it out of the park with this set. I absolutely love it.”

The actress filmed an in-depth tour of the set for DAYS’s official Instagram account. Check it out below!