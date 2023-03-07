ET Celebrates Y&R’s 50th Anniversary

On March 27, CBS will air THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION at 8:00 P.M. ET/PT. The will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Hosted by ET’s Nischelle Turner from one of the Y&R soundstages, the show will feature footage and interviews with cast members from the past five decades, plus chats with current fan-favorites. Viewers can also look forward to an exclusive behind-the-scenes studio tour, which includes a peek at the soap’s massive wardrobe collection, as well as special remembrances of the late, beloved actors Jeanne Cooper (ex-Katherine) and Kristoff St. John (ex-Neil), and more.