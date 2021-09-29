Eileen Davidson’s Stepson Releases Book

Eileen Davidson (Ashley, Y&R et al) and husband Vincent Van Patten (ex-Christian, Y&R) are bursting with pride over his son, Vincent Russell Van Patten, whose book, Arrows Of Youth: A Young Man’s Inspiring Journey to Find What Lights His Soul on Fire was recently released. “I am so incredibly proud of my talented ‘bonus’ son,” the actress shares. “The book he wrote called Arrows Of Youth is so inspiring, so hopeful and speaks not just to one generation but across them all. Insightful, inspiring, I couldn’t put it down. He’s the voice of a generation if I do say so myself!” To purchase a copy, click here.