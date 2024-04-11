Donna Mills Teases Mini KNOTS LANDING Reunion -- At L.A. Gala

Donna Mills, beloved as Abby, certainly knows the power of the cul-de-sac. The KNOTS LANDING alum shared a picture to her Instagram account that’s sure to make fans go nuts even after the show’s cancellation back in 1993.

“The girls are going to be together again!!,” announced Mills (who spoke about another villainous role here), who is also known for her work on GENERAL HOSPITAL playing Nina’s evil mom, Madeline. “I’m emceeing the LA Ballet Gala on April 18th at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel and my lovely cohorts have kindly agreed to come. Always lots of fun with them. #knotslanding #sisters#80s,” she wrote in the caption.

Mills isn’t the only one who dabbled in the daytime. Joan Van Ark (ex-Val) created the role of Gloria, Michael and Kevin’s mom on YOUNG AND RESTLESS. She left the role and it was taken over by Judith Chapman. Michele Lee rounds out the trio, having gained millions of fans playing the heart of KNOTS — Karen.

It’s hard to believe the show went off the air over 30 years ago (a reunion show, KNOTS LANDING: BACK TO THE CUL-DE-SAC, aired in 1997). But in all that time, its popularity hasn’t waned. There are constant calls to bring the series back. At least there is now this opportunity to see Val, Karen and Abby reunite — and a night paying tribute to the ballet is a bonus.