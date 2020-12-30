Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) Looks Back On 2020

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Going into 2020, I thought, we celebrated New Year’s, and my birthday, in Whistler [Canada] with the whole family. We had a blast ending 2019, and started off 2020 dropping [son] Luca off at Duke [University] to begin his life as a collegiate student athlete. 2020 definitely started off on a high!

Three words I would use to describe 2020 are Painful. Challenging. Complex.

My biggest accomplishment of 2020 was B&B’s return to production, and in doing so, leading the way for Hollywood.

My high point of 2020 was staying with the pandemic theme, probably being in B&B’s first shot, post COVID-19.

My low point of 2020 was the realization of just how devastating the pandemic was going to be.

My favorite picture that I posted on Instagram this year is can’t pick just one.

The person who made me laugh the most in 2020 was my wife [Cindy Ambuehl, ex-Amy/Kim, B&B], my best friend, Ed Skelly, and Luca.

The show I enjoyed the most in 2020 was GAME OF THRONES. Cindy and I were late to the party but once we finally watched the first episode, extreme binging ensued! More recently, YELLOWSTONE.

I’m most grateful for the fact that in 2020, I have the health and well-being of my family and loved ones.

Even though 2020 had its challenges, for me, it’s the knowledge that everything has a beginning, middle and end. I am unwavering in my belief in the resiliency of the human spirit. We will get to the other side of this.

If I had to do 2020 all over again, I wouldn’t!

My plan to ring in 2021 includes spending it with my family in Big Bear.

My biggest wish for 2021 is putting the pandemic in the rearview mirror.

The resolution I hope to keep is as I tell my wife every year, “I don’t have any resolutions. I’m perfect!”

My goal for 2021 is to try to be better in 2020, but as I tell my wife….