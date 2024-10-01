On Wednesday, October 2 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, Bold and Beautiful’s Heather Tom (Katie) and Don Diamont (Bill) will be chatting live with Michael Fairman on his YouTube channel. Their characters’ connection is heating up again and they will have a lot to discuss.

Another Chance At Love?

In current story, Bill and Katie — who have been through many ups and downs over the the years and had been seeing other people until recently — have been back in each other’s orbit thanks to Katie’s snooping. Worried about Bill moving in with his old one-night stand Poppy and her daughter, Luna, who she was claiming to have been fathered by Bill, Katie helped to uncover that this supposed daughter was not actually his and even worse, she had murdered two people — Tom and Hollis — to keep that fact a secret. She had even set up her mother Poppy to take the fall for it, convinced her mom was going to blow up her one chance at having a stable, comfortable life with Bill.

Bill and Poppy seem to have cooled things off while Katie and her most recent beau, Carter, have broken up. Now the two are spending more time together. But can Katie forgive Bill, who she’s already married and divorced twice, for his past transgressions and make a go of their relationship one more time? A possible roadblock back to romance may be their son, Will, who told his mom that he is okay with her not going back to his dad after the way he treated her in the past. What will she ultimately decide?

Tune in live as two of daytime’s most beloved veteran performers talk about their time working together, their previous roles as Brad Carlton and Victoria Newman on Y&R, their B&B characters possibly falling back in love again, welcoming Crew Morrow (Will) as their on-screen son and much more.

To participate in the livestream interview, click here.