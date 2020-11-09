Does CBD Work For Pain Relief?

This article was originally published on CBD Coupons. To view the original article, click here.

As the number of people using cannabidiol increases, you might be wondering if it should be added to your pain management routine. Although we still do not have actual scientific proof, CBD has been credited with relieving inflammation and pain. It is essential to mention that CBD is not a pharmaceutical drug, so we cannot make any scientific backed health claims and can only rely on anecdotal evidence.

Pain affects everyone at some point in their life, so the use of a natural remedy is enticing. As CBD research becomes more available, the thought of using CBD as a natural pain killer is promising, given the dangers that accompany other less natural pain relievers.

While research is still emerging, reports from CBD enthusiasts suggest that the compound has a favorable effect on reducing pain. So, now that we know that CBD might be a viable pain remedy let’s explore how it works.

How CBD Might Work for Pain

Firstly, cannabinoids already exist in the human body and are part of the endocannabinoid system. The endocannabinoid system is involved in biological processes involving appetite, pain sensation, and memory, to name a few. Cannabinoids are also the active ingredient in CBD. When we take or use CBD, it binds with neuroreceptors in the body to stop signals from conveying pain to the brain.

It is also said that CBD inhibits the body from absorbing the anandamide compound, which helps limit the amount of pain a person can feel. Ultimately, the use of CBD improves how your cells respond to pain. Almost all pain-related illnesses indeed involve some change in the cannabinoid receptor.

From the currently available research, we can also consider CBD as an anti-inflammatory agent. This is because CBD has been seen to inhibit the eicosanoid enzyme in the human body, which instigates an inflammatory response. Therefore, CBD has been seen to lessen pain by reducing inflammation in the body.

As more and more research surfaces, it’s helpful to find an anti-inflammatory without the harsh side effects of pain drugs and medications.

Since pain is often related to inflammation, CBD might be worth checking out.

The number of people using CBD for pain relief is increasing, so it just might be that it can help heal. Despite the lack of hard evidence, CBD does appear to relieve both pain and inflammation. Patients should still talk with their doctors about how much to take and when to take it.

CBD FOR Joint Pain (Arthritis)

For those experiencing joint pain that is related to arthritis and other conditions that impact the immune system, CBD looks quite promising. This is because it has seen to decrease joint inflammation and act as a protectant to the nerves. So basically, CBD is said to act as an immune suppressor eliminating the unpleasant immune response.

There are various ways in which you can alleviate arthritis symptoms using CBD.

CBD Oil taken orally interacts with the bodies CB1 and CB2 receptors to reduce inflammation. When CBD oil affects the bodies CB2 receptors, it influences the overall function of the immune system. Arthritis is when the immune system attacks the tissue and joints, so it makes sense that CBD oil can positively improve the immune response and aid in the pain levels caused by arthritis. CBD oil’s anti-inflammatory effects might also be capable of slowing down the pain caused by arthritis.

One can purchase CBD oil as a liquid or as a capsule. The capsule should be taken by mouth or should be added to food or water. Another way to take CBD oil is to add it to lotion and apply it directly to the area where you are feeling pain. Using CBD oil topically has been seen to help with achy joints. Again, this evidence is all anecdotal. However, more research is showing the positive effects of CBD oil on arthritic pain.

CBD For Back Pain

CBD has been seen to help with chronic back pain. Back pain causes immobility and is completely debilitating, so finding relief is super important. Throughout history, back pain has been treated with opiates that have so many harmful effects on the human body.

To help with back pain, people all turning to many different forms of CBD.

With more and more research, people are starting to see the advantages of using CBD oil to replace opiates. As mentioned earlier, CBD oil has the properties to reduce pain while acting as an anti-inflammatory agent.

Additionally, CBD oil can help combat anxiety that results from experiencing prolonged-lasting back pain. Remember that CBD oils vary in strength and can be used in so many different ways.

CBD cream is another popular way to help relieve back pain. Topicals that are high in CBD have been seen to ease symptoms. Unlike oils that are taken orally, the topicals do not reach the bloodstream. CBD topicals or creams are applied to the skin over the affected area in order to penetrate the surrounding CB2 receptors.

From our research, we find topicals to be the more opulent approach as they are usually combined with other essential oils that provide additional relief to the inflamed area.

While it is possible that both CBD oil and CBD topicals can be used to help ease the pain associated with back discomfort, it is again critical to consult your doctor.

CBD For Muscle Pain

From our research, it appears that athletes are using CBD for Muscle pain from extensive exercise. This is because CBD acts as a muscle relaxant, relieving tension that leads to pain. Since CBD interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system, it helps regulate the body to a more relaxed state. CBD has been seen to affect the body’s nervous system in such a way that it reduces signals that cause aches and pains.

Also, it seems that CBD augments the body’s natural healing process, which Ultimately improves the effects of a workout. Due to its ability to eliminate stiffness, more and more athletes are using CBD before and after their exercises. It has been said that CBD is revolutionizing workout recovery. Since CBD also supports better sleep cycles, it can accelerate recovery so that your next workout is as intense as the one before.

Some athletes have even mentioned that taking CBD before a workout is beneficial for pushing your body to its limit. CBD oil has been gaining popularity among athletes in recent years, and it has been credited with enhancing focus while delivering more substantial results. CBD also seems popular for injured athletes, or for those who have sports-related pain.

When taken orally, CBD oil can eliminate tension and spasms, from overusing muscles. Again, CBD topicals can also be used as a sort of “spot-treatment” when applied over the tissue that is hurting most. We have also read that using a CBD bath bomb is a fantastic muscle recovery tactic that has quick and lasting results.

Is CBD A Safe Pain Reliever

With a limited amount of data and research available, many people are still concerned with the risks associated with taking CBD. Although the FDA has approved CBD use for children that suffer from severe forms of epilepsy, it is always beneficial to consult with your doctor for your unique situation. As with any pain medication, different people experience different effects, so working with an expert is very important. It has been proven that CBD is not addictive, so if recommended by a doctor, it is most likely the healthiest treatment for any pain, especially when compared to opiates and other over the counter drugs. Limiting the amount of strong medication can have many positive effects on one’s overall health. Talk to your doctor and give CBD a try. Keep in mind that CBD for pain is not approved by the FDA, and this article is based on anecdotal evidence rather than scientific findings.

In Conclusion

CBD products are showing promising results for pain relief. If CBD affects receptors in the brain, the way that researchers believe than it may be reducing inflammation and pain. The effectiveness of CBD will significantly vary from person to person until the products are wholly regulated for each condition. It is very likely that in the near future, the FDA will begin to regulate CBD products for pain relief, which will, in turn, provide a safety net while establishing regulatory procedures.

In conclusion, the brand, type, and method you use is totally up to you, your lifestyle and preferences. There are so many brands to sift through, so you should do your research and see what works best when it comes to the pain you are experiencing. With little to no regulation, some companies do not use the most potent CBD, which can be limited to the amount of relief CBD can have on one’s pain. We would like to believe that CBD is a natural alternative to pain killers and would love to hear your thoughts on this topic.