Daytime Emmy Nominee Q&A: Sharon Case (Sharon, THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS)

The 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be held on Friday, Dec. 15, with the ceremony airing live on CBS starting at 9 p.m. ET. Soap Opera Digest chatted with the nominees to get the scoop on how they found out, what episodes they submitted, and more as we count down to daytime’s biggest night!

Outstanding Lead Actress

Sharon Case (Sharon, THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS)



Where were you when you received the news of your nomination? “I had worked that day and I remember being very relaxed because I didn’t think the nominations were coming out that day. When I got home, I looked at my phone and there were people talking about the [Lead] nominations on Twitter but I didn’t know if that was really valid. Then [Y&R’s publicist] called me and congratulated me, so it got confirmed right away.”

What was your reaction? “I would say surprised, [though] I thought I turned in a really good reel. You have it in the back of your mind that maybe you could be nominated, but in the last 20 years, I’ve been in a lot of good stories and it turned out nobody ever voted for me! I’ve just gotten used to that, and I never expected a nomination this year at all. I’ve just gotten into that pattern, so I was really surprised when I did get nominated. I think I was screaming.”

What scenes did you submit? “When Nick told Sharon that Rey had died. I thought that it was a really nice, long-written scene with a progression of emotions. To this day people think that the scenes that Joshua [Morrow, Nick] and I did for Cassie’s death was like, you know, the best thing ever, the most powerful, and neither of us got nominated that year. So I’m very excited to finally have this nomination especially because I’ve done so many storylines through the years.”

What does it mean to you to also have Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) in the same category with you? “How exciting is that? I’m just so honored to be in that club now.”

Has your anxiety increased over the awards ceremony being delayed because of the writers’ strike? “No. When the nominations came out, I was really busy with storyline, then doing a lot of media; it was nice to hit the pause button a take a few breaths. I feel I can enjoy it more.”

Do you have your dress picked out? “I did have two or three dresses that I liked, but that was when the ceremony was for the spring. Now that it’s a different time of year, I’m going to look at some other dresses that are more of a darker seasonal color. Since this is in December, I just may wear an ugly Christmas sweater. I don’t think I’ll get kicked off the red carpet for that.”

Are you excited about walking the red carpet again? “Not really, because it can be a tough photo shoot. You want to look your absolute best, but there’s not a hair/makeup team with you and you don’t know if the photos will catch you in the best light or camera angles. You never know what you’re going to get, so that’s always a gamble.”