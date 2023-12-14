Daytime Emmy Nominee Q&A: Robert Gossett (Marshall, GENERAL HOSPITAL)

The 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be held on Friday, Dec. 15, with the ceremony airing live on CBS starting at 9 p.m. ET. Soap Opera Digest chatted with the nominees to get the scoop on how they found out, what episodes they submitted, and more as we count down to daytime’s biggest night! Outstanding Supporting Actor Robert Gossett (Marshall, GENERAL HOSPITAL)

Congratulations on your second nomination, your first in the Supporting Actor category after last year’s Guest Performance nod. How did you get the good news? “Frank [Valentini, executive producer] called me early in the morning, at 8 or 9 or something like that. I thought he was calling to say I’m no longer on the show! ‘What did I do now? What did I mess up now?’ We had some small talk and then he said, ‘So, how does it feel to be nominated again for an Emmy?’ I was like, ‘That’s the thing you’re calling about? Oh, my God!’ It was good to hear, but what I was really jazzed about is Sonya’s [Eddy, ex-Epiphany, who passed away last December] nomination [as Outstanding Supporting Actress].”

I have to imagine that Sonya makes an appearance on your reel, as well, since you had such lovely scenes together. “Yes, she was on my reel, absolutely. I made sure that I had her on my reel. I miss her dearly.”

What scenes did you submit? “I used those series of scenes where Marshall is talking to Stella and Curtis about his diagnosis of schizophrenia. Then there was a couple with just Curtis and me, where I’m angry that he went behind my back to get some information because I wasn’t being forthcoming. I had a couple of scenes with Jordan on there, where he forgives her. And then the rest of it was all with Sonya, Epiphany. Me dancing to her singing, and me encouraging her to pursue her dream of being a doctor.”

What do you think about GH actors taking four out of the five slots in this category? “It’s amazing! GH got so many nominations that at work, I felt like I should be saying congratulations to everyone I ran into! But it’s a testament to [Casting Director] Mark Teschner and also to the writers and all the creative elements of the show that four of us would actually be up for this award.”

What are you most looking forward to about the night of the ceremony itself? “Well, I’m going to bring my son, so we’re going to do a daddy and me thing, and I’m looking forward to that. You know, it’s exciting — and sometimes, it’s a lot of work, too, all the photos and the red carpet interviews. It’s a night of spectacle, so I’ll sit and enjoy the spectacle of it all.”

If you heard your name called as the winner, how do you think you would react? “Oh, if they say my name, I might pass out. They should have EMTs there to resuscitate me!”

Do you plan to jot down some thank-yous in advance, or would you wing your acceptance speech? “I would just wing it. I didn’t have anything written down last year, either. You know, I really would love the award, of course, but I think the nomination — as trite as this may sound — is the win; just being recognized is the win. My journey through this show has really been wonderful, and I’m thankful.”