DAYS’s Sweeney and Alfonso Team Up On ALI’S EATS

Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS) hosted Kristian Alfonso (ex-Hope) on her IGTV show, ALI’S EATS, to promote their new Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film, CHRONICLE MYSTERIES: HELPED TO DEATH, and discussed Alfonso no longer being at the show. “Everyone is saying how much they miss you, Kristian. I miss you, too,” Sweeney told her after reading the live comments from fans. Alfonso raised her wine glass and responded, “You know what, this is to all of you. I miss all of you, as well. You know, one of the things I am sad about with DAYS is that I never got the opportunity to say good-bye to the crew that were and are, thank goodness, there day in and day out … But they are just the best.” Sweeney added, “And they miss you and it isn’t the same without you. I love you.” To watch the full show — and get Alfonso’s son, Gino’s, delicious pasta recipe — click here. CHRONICLE MYSTERIES: HELPED TO DEATH airs Sunday, February 21 at 8 p.m. The actresses talk about working together again in the new issue of Digest, on sale now.