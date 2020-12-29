DAYS’s Camila Banus: I Tested Positive For Covid-19

In a story on Instagram, Camila Banus (Gabi, DAYS), who recently returned to Los Angeles from Florida, where she got engaged to Marlon Aquino, revealed that she tested positive for the coronavirus. “I was traveling, as you guys know, in Florida,” she began. “Got engaged, which is super-amazing, and was heading back on the 25th and was not feeling right, so I went and I got myself a Covid test yesterday and your girl tested positive. So I tested positive for Covid 19. Bananas.” Banus added that she has not had any fever or experienced major symptoms. “I have really mild, mild symptoms,” she shared. “As you can hear, my voice is a little bit gone. I had some congestion yesterday in my nose…. As of now, I’ll be coming up with some fun stuff to do while at home while I’m doing nothing during quarantine for 10 days. Just getting better. Like I said, the only real symptom I have is I can’t taste or smell anything. I’m talking about nothing. I took Vicks. I shoved my face in it. Can’t smell that. Made myself a bunch of garlic … couldn’t smell anything. It is what it is.” Go to https://www.instagram.com/p/CJW7SD6pp4p/ for the full message.