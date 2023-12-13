DAYS's Abigail Ends Up In Bed With Harris!

Fresh off her breakup with Chad after learning that he bought The Spectator and forced Xander to fire Everett, Stephanie tries to come to terms with another fail in her love life.

“What Chad did, going behind Stephanie’s back and buying the paper, was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” explains Abigail Klein (Stephanie). “She really doesn’t like anybody infringing on her independence. Stephanie is trying to be her own woman and forge her own way in Salem with her own relationships and with her work. She’s in her thirties and trying to be an adult. So she gets really disappointed and feels let down and frustrated by the people that she feels haven’t given her the same respect that she’s given them. It’s a common theme for her. She confided in Chad that Everett did mean something to her. She wanted Chad to take that seriously, but, more than anything, to take her seriously.”

Stephanie’s ex, Alex, is quick to offer Chad his condolences over the couple’s breakup. And, later, Alex goes to check on Stephanie. “It’s nice that Stephanie and Alex are good, that they’re friends,” notes Klein, who’s character appreciates his thoughtfulness.

Stephanie receives more comfort from her father, Steve. “They have a good heart-to-heart about it all,” recounts Klein. “I remember feeling that it’s nice that Stephanie has a loving place to land with her family, that they’ll help her lick her wounds and get back out there.”

With the pep talks and support behind her, Stephanie happens upon her old friend, Jada, and decides to have a few drinks to unwind and forget her troubles. “It’s girl talk, it’s talking about each other’s past relationships and how those relationships didn’t pan out,” says Klein. “They have a shared laugh about how frustrating relationships can be and also how wonderful they can seem when they start and how they can unravel.”

Jada is about to show Stephanie a picture of her ex, when Harris interrupts. “Those were fun scenes to shoot,” recalls Klein. “Harris is just along for a party that’s already started, and he’s somewhat amused by what he’s walked in on.”

The fun and frolic ends with a surprise twist, when later, Stephanie and Harris find themselves in bed together. “Stephanie doesn’t remember what happened,” says Klein. “She had a lot of drinks and wakes up with a major hangover. That, combined with a very spotty memory, makes for a very anxious feeling. She’s thinking, What did I do? This is kind of a fun one that the audience can piece together as Stephanie pieces it together. Stephanie has to figure out how she got from A to B, what happened.”