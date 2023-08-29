DAYS Trivia Answers

If you took our DAYS trivia quiz here, these are the answers!

1. b

2. a

3. Peter Blake

4. c

5. False; he was born on his parents’ wedding day.

6. a) iii b) iv c) ii d) i

7. The couple have seven: Allie, Johnny, Sydney and Will (via her daughter Sami); Rachel and Tate (via his son, Brady); and Claire (via their daughter, Belle).

8. a

9. c

10. c

11. False; although she has six biological children, Kate has only given birth to three: Austin, Billie and Lucas. Vivian bore her son Philip, while Marlena birthed her twins, Cassie and Rex Brady.

12. d