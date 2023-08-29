1. Which of Tom (Macdonald Carey) and Alice Horton’s (Frances Reid) children were twins?

a) Addie and Marie

b) Addie and Tommy

c) Bill and Tommy

d) Marie and Mickey

2. Who was Roman and Marlena’s son, Eric, named after?

a) Roman’s uncle

b) Marlena’s father

c) Roman’s police mentor

d) Marlena’s grandfather

3. What is the name of Kristen’s only biological brother?

4. Which father and son never slept with the same woman?

a) John and Brady

b) Abe and Brandon

c) Roman and Rex

d) Stefano and EJ

5. True or false: Brady Black was born during John and Isabella’s honeymoon in Italy.

6. Match the child of the late Stefano DiMera to its mother.

a) Lexie Carver i) Vivian Alamain

b) Chad DiMera ii) Susan Banks

c) EJ DiMera iii) Celeste Perrault

d) Stefan DiMera iv) Madeline Woods

7. How many grandchildren do John and Marlena have collectively?

8. Which of Rafe’s siblings was the first to arrive in Salem?

a) Arianna

b) Dario

c) Gabi

d) Paige

9. What was the first name of the biological mother of the baby girl that Nicole (Arianne Zucker) switched with Sami’s newborn, Sydney, in 2009, who Sami dubbed Grace?

a) Mara

b) Maya

c) Mia

d) Missy

10. How did Julie’s only son, David Banning, die in 2017?

a) boat accident

b) car accident

c) motorcycle accident

d) skiing accident

11. True or false: Kate Roberts has given birth to six children.

