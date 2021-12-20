DAYS stars weigh in on all things holiday

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Favorite Holiday Movie?

Haiduk: “Scrooge with Albert Finney.”

Seaforth Hayes: “Love, Actually or It’s A Wonderful Life.”

Sweeney: “A Christmas Story. My brothers and I loved this movie growing up, and it’s always stayed one of my favorites.”

Favorite Christmas Carol?

Haiduk: “ ‘Jingle Bells’ or ‘Deck the Halls’. I like the happier ones. I like to be joyful.”

Seaforth Hayes: “ ‘Hark! The Herald Angels Sing’. It’s good news.”

Sweeney: “My parents treat us to a wonderful tradition of a Christmas dinner that is attended by Dickens Carolers. I always request ‘Carol of the Bells’. It’s my absolute favorite.”

Favorite Holiday Tradition?

Haiduk: “Making gingersnaps. Every year I make my grandma’s gingersnaps. We’ve been doing it since I was a little girl.”

Seaforth Hayes: “Decorating the Horton Christmas tree.”

Sweeney: “Decorating the tree.”

Favorite Reindeer?

Haiduk: “I’m going to go with the oddball – Rudolph with the red nose.”

Seaforth Hayes: “Since we’re [she and Bill Hayes, Doug] a couple, I’d say Donner and Blitzen.”

Sweeney: “Blitzen.”

Mistletoe: Yay Or Nay?

Haiduk: “Yay. They’re pretty and thorny at the same time.”

Seaforth Hayes: “Oh, yes. It’s a chance to kiss the people who mean so much.”

Sweeney: “I don’t put it up in my house. It feels more like a movie thing?”

Christmas Morning: Sleep In Or Wake Up Early?

Haiduk: “Now, I like to sleep in.”

Seaforth Hayes: “Sleep in, because Christmas Eve is usually a big event.”

Sweeney: “Oh, when I was little I remember waking up so early! And my kids did, too, when they were young. Now, we’re a bit of a sleep-in kind of family. Which is nice, too!”

Ugly Christmas Sweaters: Yay Or Nay?

Haiduk: “Nay.”

Seaforth Hayes: “Oh, no. I see no jokes in ugliness.”

Sweeney: “I love my Christmas sweaters … definitely I go for cozy and spirited.”

Eggnog: Virgin, Spiked Or Not At All?

Haiduk: “Not at all. I do not like it. It’s too thick and rich.”

Seaforth Hayes: “Spiked.”

Sweeney: “I like spiked eggnog. There’s a cool eggnog cocktail at the place we go to in the mountains that is just delicious!”

Top Item On Your Gift Wish List?

Haiduk: “For everybody to enjoy themselves. That’s all I really want nowadays … or a good bottle of wine.”

Seaforth Hayes: “To continue to be together.”

Sweeney: “This is a tough one. I never know what to get people, or what to say I want. A good wine is always a nice gift that’s well-received!”

Your Tip For A Stress-Free Holiday:

Haiduk: “Work out and then bake.”

Seaforth Hayes: “Celebrate each other, not things.”

Sweeney: “I have learned the hard way that you can’t have unrealistic expectations. That kind of pressure for an event can just ruin all the fun. It’s better to let things happen and enjoy all of it!”

Your Holiday Wish For The Fans:

Haiduk: “Have a healthy and happy Christmas season. Eat, be merry, be with the family and have a good time.”

Seaforth Hayes: “A happy future for them, and them staying with us.”

Sweeney: “Awww! I hope everyone’s holidays are merry and bright!”