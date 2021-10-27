DAYS Stars Weigh In On All Things Halloween

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Trick-Or-Treaters: Raven Bowens (Chanel), Marci Miller (Abigail) and Paul Telfer (Xander)

Favorite Scary Movie

Bowens: “The original Candy Man. I haven’t seen it since I was a kid, but that was one of my favorite movies as a child, which is so weird, I know!”

Miller: “Sweeney Todd.”

Telfer: “The Evil Dead movies — especially Evil Dead 2 because Kassie DePaiva [ex-Eve] stars in it.”

Best Candy

Bowens: “Sour Patch Kids.”

Miller: “M&M’s or Swedish Fish.”

Telfer: “Thorntons [British chocolate company] was always a big treat when I was a kid.”

Worst Candy

Bowens: “I don’t like chocolate. I know, it’s weird! My brother loves Halloween because he gets all my chocolate.”

Miller: “Don’t even come at me with those pointless damn Dum-Dums.”

Telfer: “Anything cherry or licorice.”

Favorite Pumpkin Dish

Bowens: “There’s this thing my sister makes, it’s called pumpkin ecstasy. It’s this cake that she makes with all kind of, I don’t know, pumpkin goodness! It has a crumble crust.”

Miller: “Any, but let’s say pumpkin bread.”

Telfer: “I like to make spicy curries with pumpkin — keeps you warm as we head into winter.”

Spookiest Sound

Bowens: “Babies crying. I’m just kidding! A creaking door.”

Miller: “Creaking house in the middle of the night.”

Telfer: “Doors creaking open or closing suddenly in rooms you assumed were unoccupied …”

My Best Halloween Costume Ever

Bowens: “One that I recycled a few times because I loved it when I was a kid was Princess Jasmine [from Aladdin]. I had the whole long braid that my mom put in my hair. My mom has a mole right on top of her lip and I’d be like, ‘Mom, can I be Princess Jasmine with a mole?’ She’d use eyeliner to give me a mole, and I could wear eyeliner.”

Miller: “Half man/half woman as a child. As an adult, I once dressed as a ghost by simply putting a sheet over my head — classic — so that I could anonymously attend a party. I read a book and drank a couple of beers by myself in the corner, which was glorious. Beautiful life hack for my fellow introverts.”

Telfer: “I dressed up as a lycanthrope newsreader one year — Werewolf Blitzer!”

Costume Philosophy: Instantly Recognizable Or More Obscure?

Bowens: “I wish I was as creative as the people who come up with the obscure ones because I think they’re so great. For me, it’s usually going to be on-the-nose.”

Miller: “Obscure.”

Telfer: “It’s all good so long as an effort was made!”

Buy A Costume Or Make One?

Bowens: “I think making it is fun. If you buy it, other people can have your costume. If you make it, it’s one-of-a-kind!”

Miller: “Homemade or not at all.”

Telfer: “Homemade is always more charming.”

Host A Party Or Go To One?

Bowens: “I love hosting. I can control the food.”

Miller: “Always the host.”

Telfer: “Go out — less mess to clean up.”

Haunted Houses: Sign Me Up Or Skip ’Em?

Bowens: “Oh, sign me up! I just need to go with someone who’s not afraid of being scratched, grabbed, maybe punched. I need to go with somebody very strong who doesn’t take things personally.”

Miller: “Yes on the haunted house, but I will be glued to my husband’s shoulder the entire time.”

Telfer: “I’d go — I don’t believe in ghosts and would love to see one!”

Pets In Costumes: Yay Or Nay?

Bowens: “Oh, I think it’s cute.”

Miller: “Not into pet costumes, but I’ll tell you how cute your dog is in theirs anyway.”

Telfer: “Up to the pet, I suppose.”

Couples Costumes: Yay Or Nay?

Bowens: “Love them!”

Miller: “Halloween is totally my favorite holiday, but ironically I skip the costume. I have a taste for dark/melancholy, so it’s a fun time of year to listen to all the dark classical music and bust out my Edgar Allan Poe short stories. I don’t dig modern day horror, just classic, dark, old-school stuff.”

Telfer: “Absolutely — the more the merrier!”