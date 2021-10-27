DAYS Stars Weigh In On All Things Halloween

The Trick-Or-Treaters: Raven Bowens (Chanel), Marci Miller (Abigail) and Paul Telfer (Xander)
Favorite Scary Movie
Bowens: “The original Candy Man. I haven’t seen it since I was a kid, but that was one of my favorite movies as a child, which is so weird, I know!”
Miller: “Sweeney Todd.”
Telfer: “The Evil Dead movies — especially Evil Dead 2 because Kassie DePaiva [ex-Eve] stars in it.”
Best Candy
Bowens: “Sour Patch Kids.”
Miller: “M&M’s or Swedish Fish.”
Telfer: “Thorntons [British chocolate company] was always a big treat when I was a kid.”
Worst Candy
Bowens: “I don’t like chocolate. I know, it’s weird! My brother loves Halloween because he gets all my chocolate.”
Miller: “Don’t even come at me with those pointless damn Dum-Dums.”
Telfer: “Anything cherry or licorice.”
Favorite Pumpkin Dish
Bowens: “There’s this thing my sister makes, it’s called pumpkin ecstasy. It’s this cake that she makes with all kind of, I don’t know, pumpkin goodness! It has a crumble crust.”
Miller: “Any, but let’s say pumpkin bread.”
Telfer: “I like to make spicy curries with pumpkin — keeps you warm as we head into winter.”
Spookiest Sound
Bowens: “Babies crying. I’m just kidding! A creaking door.”
Miller: “Creaking house in the middle of the night.”
Telfer: “Doors creaking open or closing suddenly in rooms you assumed were unoccupied …”
My Best Halloween Costume Ever
Bowens: “One that I recycled a few times because I loved it when I was a kid was Princess Jasmine [from Aladdin]. I had the whole long braid that my mom put in my hair. My mom has a mole right on top of her lip and I’d be like, ‘Mom, can I be Princess Jasmine with a mole?’ She’d use eyeliner to give me a mole, and I could wear eyeliner.”
Miller: “Half man/half woman as a child. As an adult, I once dressed as a ghost by simply putting a sheet over my head — classic — so that I could anonymously attend a party. I read a book and drank a couple of beers by myself in the corner, which was glorious. Beautiful life hack for my fellow introverts.”
Telfer: “I dressed up as a lycanthrope newsreader one year — Werewolf Blitzer!”
Costume Philosophy: Instantly Recognizable Or More Obscure?
Bowens: “I wish I was as creative as the people who come up with the obscure ones because I think they’re so great. For me, it’s usually going to be on-the-nose.”
Miller: “Obscure.”
Telfer: “It’s all good so long as an effort was made!”
Buy A Costume Or Make One?
Bowens: “I think making it is fun. If you buy it, other people can have your costume. If you make it, it’s one-of-a-kind!”
Miller: “Homemade or not at all.”
Telfer: “Homemade is always more charming.”
Host A Party Or Go To One?
Bowens: “I love hosting. I can control the food.”
Miller: “Always the host.”
Telfer: “Go out — less mess to clean up.”
Haunted Houses: Sign Me Up Or Skip ’Em?
Bowens: “Oh, sign me up! I just need to go with someone who’s not afraid of being scratched, grabbed, maybe punched. I need to go with somebody very strong who doesn’t take things personally.”
Miller: “Yes on the haunted house, but I will be glued to my husband’s shoulder the entire time.”
Telfer: “I’d go — I don’t believe in ghosts and would love to see one!”
Pets In Costumes: Yay Or Nay?
Bowens: “Oh, I think it’s cute.”
Miller: “Not into pet costumes, but I’ll tell you how cute your dog is in theirs anyway.”
Telfer: “Up to the pet, I suppose.”
Couples Costumes: Yay Or Nay?
Bowens: “Love them!”
Miller: “Halloween is totally my favorite holiday, but ironically I skip the costume. I have a taste for dark/melancholy, so it’s a fun time of year to listen to all the dark classical music and bust out my Edgar Allan Poe short stories. I don’t dig modern day horror, just classic, dark, old-school stuff.”
Telfer: “Absolutely — the more the merrier!”