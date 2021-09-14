DAYS Stars Look Back On Their School Days

Favorite subject
Arnold: “My favorite subject was History. I love learning about why the world is the way it is and seeing where everything stems from.”
Bowens: “English/Creative Writing.”
Martsolf: “English.”
Reynolds: “I love reading about history. I’m almost always reading a history and a nonfiction concurrently.”
Least favorite subject
Arnold: “Math. I’m so horrible at math. I still can’t leave a tip; I need my calculator for everything. It’s embarrassing.”
Bowens: “Chemistry, but I think it was because of my teacher.”
Martsolf: “Math.”
Reynolds: “Math. Sad to say. I wish I was better at it.”
Favorite extracurricular activity
Arnold: “Chorus class. I did that for a while and that was fun. I love singing.”
Bowens: “Cheerleading.”
Martsolf: “Socializing.”
Reynolds: “I love to read anywhere, anytime. Oh, yeah, basketball is a close No. 2.”
Favorite school supply
Arnold: “I love a good spiral notebook. I remember going and picking out the prettiest colors. It was fun.”
Bowens: “Colorful highlighters.”
Martsolf: “Trapper Keeper.”
Reynolds: “Pencil and paper are the top and only supplies you need in school.”
Class clown or teacher’s pet?
Arnold: “I think I was a bit of a mix. I definitely was a few teachers’ favorites and they were my favorites but I wouldn’t say I was a pet.”
Bowens: “Teacher’s pet, but I had a big mouth so I’d sometimes get in trouble.”
Martsolf: “Clown.”
Reynolds: “Neither. I was the class shy guy.”
School portrait: Frame it, burn it or post it online?
Arnold: “Frame it and leave it in my mom’s room.”
Bowens: “Light it on fire!”
Martsolf: “Post it.”
Reynolds: “Frame it. The older I get, it reminds me that I was once young and cute.”