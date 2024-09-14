Days of our Lives Spoilers Video: 'Oh My God' Drama Explodes

Stick To The Plan

In the promo video for the week of September 16 on Days of our Lives, spoilers show Steve is suspicious of “Abigail” and he’s going to scheme behind her back to prove his hunch. “I want you to run another DNA test,” he tells his doctor wife, Kayla. Will she be able to pull this off?

Clyde is in cahoots with Dr. Mark Greene and the two men meet about Mark’s sister. “You better get your sister betrothed to Chad (look back at 10 years of Billy Flynn as Chad here) as soon as possible,” he says as we see her leaning in to kiss Chad. But it’s not all schemes and plotting for this fake. “Don’t tell me you’re falling for him,” a disappointed Mark says to his confused sister.



“I heard a voice,” a still hospitalized Rafe tells Jada as we see the owner of that voice — one Connie Viniski — try to strike again, going after Melinda. Only this time, Melinda has broken free from the ties that bind her and she puts up a fight. “I’m pretty sure it was a woman’s voice,” continues Rafe. Next we see Stefan open a door and Connie has a knife to the neck of someone else — Ava! “Oh God,” groans Stefan.



What we see next is two couples kissing: Stephanie grabbing Alex for a kiss and Gabi moving in for smooth from an undressed EJ — but then Jada draws her gun and breaks into an apartment. What she sees shocks the acting top cop. “Oh my God,” she says.



There’s a bomb counting down from four seconds as we hear Jada once again yell, “Oh my God,” as we see an anguished Gabi scream as the number ticks down to one, EJ’s face as it lights up and his head snaps back (presumably from the bomb’s detonation) along with sound effects and Gabi in the rubble. See it for yourself in the video below and let us know what you think is happening next in the comments section.