Days of our Lives Spoilers Video: Jealousy and Revenge!

Desperate For Love

In the promo video for the week of September 23 on Days of our Lives, spoilers show Holly sharing wise words with EJ when she says, “Being desperate can make us all do stupid things.” As she says this, we see EJ provoking Eric to physically go after him at the Brady Pub.

The action then switches to Sophia putting the moves on a clueless Tate once again, laying her hand on his and saying, “I always pay attention to you, Tate.” A look of recognition flashes across his face as he glances at her and then down at their hands. But will he snatch his hand back or let her continue to comfort him?

Desperate For Answers

It’s photo shoot time for Chanel and a shirtless Alex. The cameras are flashing but director Johnny is not happy with his wife. “You two started groping each other. After all, what’s a little simulated sex between friends, huh?” The look on Chanel’s face says it all.

Desperate For Payback

Sarah is trying to talk sense into her volatile husband while the two are in the park. “I’m not going to shoot Brady,” he promises as we see what looks like Xander buying a gun off a guy (check out what actor Paul Telfer has to say about his character’s return to the dark side here). “Brady is going to shoot himself,” Xander says as we see him sneak into the condo to find a sleeping Brady.

Desperate Divas

“I’m the star of the show,” Hattie tells head writer Leo as we also see Bonnie in an evening gown, vamping it up for the photographer. But when she spies Hattie enter the shoot, her smile falls upside down to a frown. “Take off that dress or I will take it off for you,” yells Bonnie to her (former?) bestie. Hattie gives as good as she gets saying, “Don’t you dare!” As Bonnie attacks Hattie, the camera pans to the shocked faces of bystanders Stephanie, Kate and Eric. See it for yourself in the video below and let us know what you think is happening next in the comments section.