Days of our Lives Spoilers Video: Double Wedding Drama Erupts

In Salem, Watch Your Back

In the promo video for the week of July 15 on Days of our Lives, spoilers reveal that Rafe is fighting for his life after Connie stabs him in the cemetery. “Oh my God, Rafe!” screams his lady love Jada as she runs to his aid. The next thing we see is Gabi rushing towards a worried Jada at the hospital as we hear competing voices asking, “How bad is it” as well as, “We’re losing him.” Could this really be the end for Rafe?

Show How You Feel

Elsewhere, Tate and Holly steal a moment alone to kiss and reconnect. Also, Marlena confronts EJ for what he did to Eric, stealing his child and being prepared to never tell him that Jude was his son. EJ snaps back, “I witnessed their addiction to one another.” As we hear him, we see Eric and Nicole looking longingly at each other. Marlena asks, “Then why didn’t you let her go,” before we see her wind up her arm and smack Stefano’s no-good son.

An Invite To Double Wedding Drama

The day for the double wedding arrives. Grooms Alex and Xander are ready to watch their respective brides-to-be, Theresa and Sarah, walk down the aisle. Loved ones and friends are gathered and stand to watch the lovely ladies arrive. “If there’s anyone present who knows any reason why these two should not be joined in matrimony,” asks Justin, who is officiating the Theresa and Alex portion of the wedding. Suddenly we hear Paul, who is back in town for the ceremonies as Andrew’s plus-one, asking Brady in flashback from before the ceremony, “You still have feelings for her, am I wrong?” Brady remains mum.

Maggie, who is officiating the Xander and Sarah portion of the wedding, says, “Speak now or forever hold your piece.” The dramatic music swells as everyone turns to see who has arrived. Alex turns to Theresa and asks, “Who’s that?” Think you know? Tell us your guess in the comments secition and see it for yourself in the video below.