Days Of Our Lives Rewind: Relive The 1988 Wedding Of Steve And Kayla

In a splashy and emotional two-day ceremony that began airing on July 22, 1988, DAYS lovebirds Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) said, “I do” for the first time in scenes filmed on the waterfront in San Pedro, CA. In honor of their anniversary, Soap Opera Digest takes a look back at the wedding of the beloved supercouple.

A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes

On her wedding day, Kayla was gobsmacked to realize that Steve had arranged for the ceremony to take place on a yacht, as had been her fantasy when she was a little girl. (She thought they would be exchanging vows at the Brady Fish Market.) While best man Marcus (Jada’s dad) helped Steve get ready, Kayla primped with the help of her matron of honor, sister Kimberly.

Though Kayla was thrown when she received a surprise visit before the wedding from her ex-husband, Jack, Steve’s brother, who had raped her, she steadied herself and put on her off-the-shoulder, satin-and-lace gown (made by Calliope, representing the “something new”), capped off by mother Caroline’s veil (“something old”). The “something blue” was a garter, and the “something borrowed,” Kayla noted, was Kimberly’s voice; Kayla had been rendered mute in an explosion caused by Jack’s murderous adoptive father, Harper Deveraux, and Kimberly was going to recite the vows Kayla signed.

Jo and Steve have a touchy-feely moment. Monty interrupts with news about his latest card reading, and this time it is good news, Happiness! Kim is worried because Kayla doesn’t have something borrowed. Kayla reminds her sister that she is lending her voice. The bridal party begins their procession: Roman (really John), Shane, Marcus, Jo (on the arm of Neil Curtis), Caroline being escorted by Frankie, Steve (exchanging a loving look with Mama), Carrie, doing her flower girl thing, Adrienne, Diana (who Roman leers at), Max the ring bearer, Kimberly, and finally, Kayla on her father’s arm. Grab your hankies, everyone.

Guests including Mike, Justin, Alice, Tom, April, Abe, Eve, Jennifer, Maggie and Melissa and Jo took their seats on the flower-adorned yacht, while Jack (who was not invited) stealthily watched the proceedings from behind a large display of blossoms. Finally, the wedding party began its procession, with Neil Curtis escorting Steve’s mom, Jo, and Frankie escorting Caroline, groomsmen Roman, Shane and Marcus, bridesmaids Adrienne, Diana and Kayla, ring bearer Max and flower girl Carrie all made their way down the aisle and Steve took his place at the helm. Then Kayla’s father, Shawn, escorted her toward her groom. “Take care of her, son,” said an emotional Shawn.

The Miracle Of Love

“We made it, Sweetness,” said Steve, fighting back tears. “Happy wedding day!” Justin then serenaded the duo with a poignant song, “Hopeless Romantic,” as flashbacks of their courtship played. The minister, an old friend of Steve from his Merchant Marine days, greeted the crowd and noted that the pain he used to detect in Steve was gone, replaced by “a joy and happiness that is — well, it’s beautiful to see. And the reason for it is Kayla.”

The marriage they were there to witness, he beamed, “will be a union of the spirit, of the heart, and of the mind.” He led Steve through his vows first; then it was Kayla’s turn. Kayla signed her words, with Kimberly speaking them aloud on her behalf. When she hesitated midway through, Steve signed the word “courage” to her — and then, happily, she regained her ability to speak just in time to state, “I, Kayla, take you, Steve, to be my husband.”

Overjoyed, they exchanged rings, then spoke personal vows. “I still can’t believe that I deserve you,” Steve marveled. “You saw into my heart when no one else could.” Kayla remarked, “I dreamed of being in love. I never dreamed of sharing my very soul. I dreamed of sharing my thoughts, but I never dreamed that someone could hear me without words.” “I’m yours, forever,” they told each other.

After the minister pronounced them married and Steve and Kayla shared a tender kiss, he offered her his arm, addressing her as “Mrs. Johnson.” The guests and the newlyweds then enjoyed the reception, which was also held on the yacht.

Much To Celebrate

Steve and Kayla shared their first dance as husband and wife. Marcus, who had known Steve since they were kids in an orphanage together, delivered a toast wishing them a long and happy life. “Roman” read a congratulatory telegram from Bo, Hope and Shawn-Douglas (who were in Australia), then spoke on behalf of the Bradys, remarking, “There was a time I never thought I would say it, but now I say it with great pride: Welcome to the family.”

Kayla shared a dance with her father, and Steve took his mom Jo for a spin on the dance floor. After the cake was cut, Diana caught Kayla’s bouquet, while “Roman” snagged the garter. Then, as the evening drew to a close, Steve presented Kayla with another surprise: a gondola to whisk them away. “I don’t know how you do it,” Kayla marveled. “You reach inside my soul and my heart and you pull out my dreams. And then you just give them to me.”