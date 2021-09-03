To celebrate the premiere of the Peacock Original limited series, DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM, Xfinity and Peacock are hosting an exclusive DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM livestream event Wednesday, Sept. 8th at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m PT. The 45-minute livestream event — available only to Xfinity Rewards members — reunites an all-star cast of the show including Lisa Rinna (Billie), Deidre Hall (Marlena), Drake Hogestyn (John), James Reynolds (Abe) and Eileen Davidson (Kristen). Viewers will have a chance to watch exclusive content, hear stories from the set and ask their favorite stars questions. BEYOND SALEM, the five-episode new miniseries, drops on Peacock on September 6.