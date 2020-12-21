DAYS Merry Makers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Favorite Holiday Movie?

Ashford: “It’s A Wonderful Life remains a quintessential holiday movie that rings all the bells, pun intended, about that time.”

Durant: “Oh, Home Alone.”

Madison: “It’s a toss-up. I don’t know if it would be a holiday movie, but When Harry Met Sally. It was my favorite movie of all time because it takes place at Christmas in New York, which I think is the best place to be at Christmastime. And it was the first movie that [husband] A.J. and I saw together when we were dating, so it has special meaning. And Love, Actually.”

Favorite Christmas Carol?

Ashford: “We used to have to go caroling. My parents would take us out in our neighborhood and people would close the door in our faces. It was embarrassing because it was not snowing and we never knew more than the first verse, so if they stayed around to listen, we would have run out quick. ‘Jingle Bells’ was a good exit. We knew it, at least.”

Durant: “ ‘Jingle Bells’. I’m such a cliché!”

Madison: “I don’t know that I have a favorite Christmas carol but on December 1, my Pandora goes straight to Michael Bublé, so all of his Christmas songs are my favorite.”

Favorite Holiday Tradition?

Ashford: “Getting up early before the kids and having a nice cup of coffee and a little bite of holiday bread. My dad makes a wonderful fruitcake, and sitting there as the kids come in to see the tree. That first moment of Christmas. That’s the nicest family time.”

Durant: “In our family, coming down into the living room and having mimosas and coffee with the gift exchange.”

Madison: “So Christmas Day is also A.J.’s birthday, so we do Christmas in the morning and then birthday at night, so it really is an all-day family party. It’s really fun.”

Favorite Reindeer?

Ashford: “Donner. Rudolph’s dad.”

Durant: “Rudolph!”

Madison: “Isn’t Rudolph everybody’s favorite?”

Mistletoe: Yay Or Nay?

Ashford: “We have mistletoe on the set and it looks identical to the one my mom and dad had up in their house for the last 60 or 70 years. So, I’d say yay if you have good memories with it.”

Durant: “It’s not as much of a thing in Australia, but I’m going to say yay because I’m going to be in America this year and in the snow in Montana, and so I might have to get in on that tradition.”

Madison: “I mean, it’s always welcome. I don’t typically hang mistletoe, but I’ll kiss anybody.”

Christmas Morning: Sleep In Or Wake Up Early?

Ashford: “Wake up early. It’s the kids’ time.”

Durant: “Wake up early. I’m like a kid on Christmas.”

Madison: “Oh I have a 7-year-old now, so it’s wake up early. The earlier, the better.”

Ugly Christmas Sweaters: Yay Or Nay?

Ashford: “After living in sunny, hot California for so long, I’d say nay. It isn’t necessary but my hat’s off to people who have them.”

Durant: “Absolutely. Yay.”

Madison: “Definitely nay. That’s not a tradition that I am into at all.”

Eggnog: Virgin, Spiked Or Not At All?

Ashford: “I could have it virgin and just a little bit. That stuff’s rich.”

Durant: “I’ve never had it before so not at all.”

Madison: “Not at all. Definitely not an eggnog girl. Just straight vodka will do.”

Top Item On Your Gift Wish List?

Ashford: “Room to put my stuff. We’re looking for a new place to live.”

Durant: “Food processor. My food processor just burned out.”

Madison: “A Peloton. I am 100 percent sure this is what I want for Christmas this year because the gyms have been closed and it’s really hard for me to get a good workout anymore.”

Your Tip For A Stress-Free Holiday?

Ashford: “Keep breathing and socially distance.”

Durant: “Smile! Just smile and be altruistic.”

Madison: “We all put too much pressure on ourselves around the holidays and it really should just be about family and food, drinks and fun. That shouldn’t be stressful.”

Your Holiday Wish For The Fans?

Ashford: “A very healthy, happy and connected holiday.”

Durant: “My wish for them is that they enjoy time with their families and friends, and that they enjoy all the work that we’ve done for them because we love them.”

Madison: “That they get what they want on the show. I think that the fans that I see online have a lot of terrific ideas and they’re very clear about who they want to see and what they want to see happen, so I hope they get all of that.”