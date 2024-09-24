DAYS Exclusive: Paul Telfer Previews Xander's Plot To Kill Brady

Vengeance Is Mine? Xander (Paul Telfer, l.) is out for blood — Brady’s (Eric Martsolf), to be exact.

With Brady having been released by the police and Xander hell-bent on making someone pay for Sarah’s tragic hit-and-run accident, Xander takes matters into his own hands to exact justice on Days of our Lives: He plots Brady’s murder, wrongly believing that Brady is the one who left Sarah paralyzed.

Ultimate Payback

“Xander sees this as the only path towards him being able to breathe properly again,” explains Paul Telfer (Xander). “And whether Sarah likes it or not, and he’s being selfish in this way, he believes that’s what she needs as well. The wrong must be righted somehow.”

Despite Sarah’s pleas for Xander not to go after Brady, he forges forward with a new diabolical plan. Step one happens when Xander meets a shady colleague in the park and retrieves a gun.

“It’s so much more sinister to go to all these lengths. I even have a henchman, finally. I’m coming up in the world,” delivers Telfer with a laugh. “I really like that idea, because it is worse, right? It’s one thing to just be angry, grab the nearest weapon, march over there, and I’m going to smash him. It’s way worse to be all sinister and conniving, bring in a henchman and drug somebody. Then, while they’re asleep, go and murder them. It’s really awful stuff.”

Sarah, who’s determined to stop Xander, follows him to the park and confronts him about what he’s doing. To her horror, Xander readily admits he intends to off Brady. Although Sarah pleads with him not to go through with it, he’s determined.

“Sarah realizes that Xander’s gone off the deep end,” says Telfer. “He just wants to kill Brady and is not going to take no for an answer.”

Yet Sarah is desperate to keep her husband from murdering Brady and comes up with a plan of her own. “Sarah has a clever strategy to save Brady and stop Xander,” teases Telfer. “I liked that a lot, because she wasn’t betraying Xander. She was [attempting to] thwart his evil plan, and that’s a good thing. He shouldn’t just go and murder Brady under any circumstance.”

Meanwhile, Xander’s henchman contacts him and informs him that Brady has been drugged as per his instructions. Later, Brady returns home and makes his way to bed. He’s followed to the penthouse by Xander, who sneaks in, finds Brady passed out in his bedroom, and approaches him with a gun.

“In his weird, stupid head Xander thinks he’s being heroic. He’s being the knight in shining armor,” says Telfer, regarding his character’s decision to eliminate Brady himself rather than have his henchman do it. “Whereas really he’s shooting a passed-out relative. I like how dark this is. It’s good to remind the audience that Xander’s not just that, but that [darkness] is there.”

Will Xander’s murder plot go off as planned? Or will Sarah’s plan to save her husband keep him from making the biggest mistake of his life? Stay tuned….