DAYS Exclusive: Gabi Murdered? Connie's Ultimate Revenge

Connie puts the final step of her revenge plot into motion this week on Days of our Lives: Killing Gabi. It’s her payback plan to get even with the woman she blames for Li’s death, even though Connie herself is actually the one who stabbed him.

In A Twist

While Melinda, who’s being held captive by Connie, works on breaking free from her binds, Connie announces that it’s finally time to off Gabi. Melinda attempts to talk her out of it, to no avail. “Gabi’s like the gold medal of this contest,” explains Julie Dove (Connie). “This has been the goal all along and everyone else has just been in the way. So Connie’s weirdly happy that she’s finally going to achieve what she set out to do. She feels like this will avenge Li’s death, which she believes isn’t her fault.

“It’s pretty twisted, but it all makes sense to her,” continues Dove. “Everything makes sense to her. She acted out because she was upset. She was upset with the way people were treating Li and the way Li was treating her. She feels that if Gabi and Stefan and Melinda hadn’t gotten in the way, Li would’ve loved her. It’s irrational, but that’s what she thought.” As a result of her twisted thinking, notes Dove, “Gabi is definitely public enemy number one.”

Connie eventually makes her way to find Gabi as her murder plot begins to take shape. According to Dove, the confrontation scenes between the two women are “very emotional, because Connie really likes Gabi except for the Li thing. She likes being a good assistant to her. I don’t think that’s fake. She just like, ‘Oh, but I’m mad at you about what you did to my boyfriend that wasn’t really my boyfriend.’ So it’s hard, it’s emotional, and it’s also very climactic, because Connie’s been holding all this rage in. You’ll see that she’s shaking and really wants to let it out.”

The powerful scenes take place at the DiMera mansion, a set that Dove adores working in. “My scene with Gabi, the big confrontation moment, is right there in the living room below the painting of Stefano DiMera,” recounts Dove. “I mean, that felt pretty cool as a fan of the show; my villain in the presence of the greatest villain of all of daytime television.”

When all is said and done, Connie gets her rage out and then some. “When Connie leaves the mansion, she feels like she’s accomplished her goals,” says Dove. “She feels like she is just about to cross the finish line. She just needs to take care of Ava and Stefan, and then life is good.”