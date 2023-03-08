DAYS Duo Hosts Couples Retreat

DAYS’s Arianne Zucker (Nicole) and fiancé Shawn Christian (ex-Daniel) will co-host a couples retreat with The Soul Institute on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7. The Sacred Relationships Couples Retreat will help couples with:

❖ Deep listening and conscious communication skills.

❖ Healthier emotional responses to stress, triggers, and overwhelm.

❖ Improved emotional intelligence, inner clarity, and compassion.

❖ Clear, heart-centered practices for conflict resolution and authentic connection.

❖ Vibrational medicine remedies for emotional resilience, sensual expression, and

alignment with your heart frequency.

To purchase tickets and for more information, click here.