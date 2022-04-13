3 – Cast members who were born in Florida: Camila Banus (Gabi), Patrika Darbo (Nancy), Linsey Godfrey (Sarah)

5 – Current characters who are doctors: Craig, Kayla, Marlena, Sarah, Tripp

6 – Current characters who’ve been possessed by the devil: Allie, Belle, Doug, Johnny, Marlena, Susan

7 – Current couples who have married each other more than once; Chad and Abigail, Doug and Julie, EJ and Sami, John and Marlena, Shawn and Belle, Steve and Kayla, Tony and Anna

8 – Current cast members who have won Daytime Emmys in an acting category for their DAYS work: Tamara Braun (Ava), Mary Beth Evans (Kayla), Leann Hunley (Anna), Victoria Konefal (Ciara), Eric Martsolf (Brady), Chandler Massey (Will), James Reynolds (Abe), Suzanne Rogers (Maggie)

8 – Current cast members who made their DAYS debut in 1982 or earlier: Deidre Hall (Marlena), Bill Hayes (Doug), Hunley, Thaao Penghlis (Tony), Reynolds, Rogers, Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie), Josh Taylor (Roman; ex-Chris)

9 – Actors currently on the canvas who have played more than one role: Brandon Barash (Jake; ex-Stefan), Braun (ex-Taylor), Judi Evans (Bonnie; ex-Adrienne), Galen Gering (Rafe; ex-Arnold), Hall (ex-Samantha, ex-Hattie), Stacy Haiduk (Kristen/Stacy), Drake Hogestyn (John; ex-Roman), Penghlis (ex-Andre), Taylor

10 – Number of current cast members who’ve appeared on GENERAL HOSPITAL: Matthew Ashford (Jack), Barash, Braun, Mary Beth Evans, Seaforth Hayes, Wally Kurth (Justin), Martha Madison (Belle), Stephen Nichols (Steve), Penghlis, James Read (Clyde)

12 – Current cast members born in July: Lucas Adams (Tripp), John Aniston (Victor), Banus, Bryan R. Dattilo (Lucas), Judi Evans, Godfrey, Kurth, Madison, Martsolf, Read, Rogers, Seaforth Hayes, Kevin Spirtas (Craig)

13 – Total number of male DAYS performers who have been nominated for an Outstanding Lead Actor Daytime Emmy: Jed Allan (ex-Don), Macdonald Carey (ex-Tom), Tyler Christopher (ex-Stefan), John Clarke (ex-Mickey), Billy Flynn (Chad), Hayes, Vincent Irizarry (ex-Deimos), Kurth, Nichols, Penghlis, Peter Reckell (ex-Bo), Reynolds, James Scott (ex-EJ)

14 – Number of executive producers or co-executive producers since the show’s inception: Ted Corday, Betty Corday, Ken Corday, H. Wesley Kenney, Al Rabin, Shelley Curtis, Tom Langan, Stephen Wyman, Edward J. Scott, Gary Tomlin, Noel Maxam, Greg Meng, Lisa de Cazotte, Albert Alarr

15 – Number of current characters who’ve served time in prison: Ben, Bonnie, Clyde, EJ, Gabi, Jack, Kayla, Kristen, Maggie, Orpheus, Roman, Sami, TR, Will, Xander

16 – Number of current characters who have at least one biological grandchild: Ava, Doug, Jack, John, Julie, Kate, Lucas, Maggie, Marlena, Orpheus, Paulina, Roman, Sami, Steve, Susan, Victor

21 – Number of current adult characters who’ve been recast: Abigail, Ben, Belle, Brady, Chad, Chanel, Ciara, EJ, Gabi, Jack, Jennifer, Kayla, Kate, Kristen, Melinda, Roman, Sarah, Shawn, Sonny, Susan, Will

30 – Number of cast members who are the only person to portray their character as an adult: Adams, Aniston, Lamon Archey (Eli), Lindsay Arnold (Allie), Barash, Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe), Carson Boatman (Johnny), Braun, William Christian (TR), Darbo, Dattilo, George DelHoyo (Orpheus), Judi Evans, Gering, Hall, Jackée Harry (Paulina), Hayes, Hogestyn, Hunley, Kurth, Emily O’Brien (Gwen), Penghlis, Read, Reynolds, Greg Rikaart (Leo), Rogers, Spirtas, Sal Stowers (Lani), Alison Sweeney (Sami), Paul Telfer (Xander), Arianne Zucker (Nicole)

14, 309 – The episode number slated to air the day this issue goes on sale (April 4, 2022)