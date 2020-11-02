DAYS Alum Adoption Update

Congratulations to Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa, DAYS) and her husband, Jason Wayne, who formally adopted their son, Jeffrey on Friday. The couple also share a daughter, Julie, and Jeffrey’s half-brother, Kayden. “Christmas came early this year, and I got the world’s BEST present under my tree,” Lilley enthused on Instagram. “Words cannot express how much I love this little one. Biologically, he’s Kayden’s half brother, but as Jason said so beautifully, ‘Today, we made them full brothers’😭 I have loved this little one since his momma’s first sonogram.” For the full post, click here.