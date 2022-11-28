I typically wake up at 6:30-7 a.m.

I remember my dreams 10% of the time.

I make the bed 2% of the time.

I wake up in a good mood 95% of the time.

The part of my morning routine I never skip is making my plant-based protein shake with some organic cold-brewed coffee in it.

My typical breakfast consists of exactly what I just said.

The first thing I look at on my phone is any messages.

It usually takes me 30 minutes to get ready.

If I’m feeling productive, I usually work out in the morning.

If I’m feeling lazy, I usually watch whatever morning show is on in the morning

For lunch, I typically eat some protein and vegetables of some kind.

On a typical afternoon, you can find me anywhere. I have no typical afternoons.

My favorite place to chill at home is in our den off the kitchen.

I make dinner at home 30-50% of the time.

Last night for dinner I had Chinese food.

If I go out at night, it’s usually to dinner.

The show I’ve been watching lately is 1883. It’s great!

The part of my evening routine I never skip is showering.

The last thing I look at on my phone is setting my alarm or the silence setting.

My typical bedtime is between 11 p.m.-12 a.m..

If I’m having trouble sleeping, I usually don’t but if I do I may get up and go downstairs and watch TV for an hour and then I’ll go to sleep.