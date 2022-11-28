I typically wake up at 6:30-7 a.m.
I remember my dreams 10% of the time.
I make the bed 2% of the time.
I wake up in a good mood 95% of the time.
The part of my morning routine I never skip is making my plant-based protein shake with some organic cold-brewed coffee in it.
My typical breakfast consists of exactly what I just said.
The first thing I look at on my phone is any messages.
It usually takes me 30 minutes to get ready.
If I’m feeling productive, I usually work out in the morning.
If I’m feeling lazy, I usually watch whatever morning show is on in the morning
For lunch, I typically eat some protein and vegetables of some kind.
On a typical afternoon, you can find me anywhere. I have no typical afternoons.
My favorite place to chill at home is in our den off the kitchen.
I make dinner at home 30-50% of the time.
Last night for dinner I had Chinese food.
If I go out at night, it’s usually to dinner.
The show I’ve been watching lately is 1883. It’s great!
The part of my evening routine I never skip is showering.
The last thing I look at on my phone is setting my alarm or the silence setting.
My typical bedtime is between 11 p.m.-12 a.m..
If I’m having trouble sleeping, I usually don’t but if I do I may get up and go downstairs and watch TV for an hour and then I’ll go to sleep.