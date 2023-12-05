Courtney Hope (Sally, YOUNG AND RESTLESS) Offers Car Accident Update

After Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R) and her family were involved in a car accident on December 4 in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles, she posted videos to her Instagram stories to update fans on the situation. “I just want to say thank you to everyone who reached out and sent me positivity,” she began. “I am okay physically. I’m definitely really bummed and really drained, but I am just so thankful that everyone involved is okay. The most wild experience was how positive and overwhelmingly beautiful it ended up being, hanging out with the [other driver] and his family and my family and people that witnessed this stayed for hours and workers and neighbors and Oprah’s team was at the [nearby] Houdini house and them coming down … By the end, we were laughing and taking photos [and] all that mattered was that we were all okay.” Hope followed up with a photo of the interior of her rental car showing a hanging tag, which read “Luv is in the air”, that she captioned, “It sure is.”