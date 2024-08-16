Continuity Rules On Soaps

Say Anything: GH’s Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is fully aware of how Sonny (Maurice Benard) takes care of his enemies.

Never underestimate the value of continuity.

There was GH’s Felicia going to see a bereft Kristina who had just lost her/her sister’s baby after an accident.

Felicia: “I want to say how sorry I am for your loss. My entire family has you in their thoughts. I am a patient advocate. I can ensure patients take advantage of counseling, therapy, grief support, whatever you need. I know from experience there is no timeline on how we handle our grief. If you need support, I’m here.”

Sniff! I know I don’t have to remind GH fans that Felicia lost her daughter, Georgie, and almost lost Maxie but for a heart transplant from Bobbie’s late daughter, B.J., in one of the most iconic stories in soap history.

Another great callback was Jason turning on Ava when word got out that someone had messed with Sonny’s prescription.

Jason: “You switched Sonny’s medications with placebos just like you did with Morgan.”

That was to keep Sonny’s son away from Ava’s daughter Kiki, an effort that indirectly resulted in Morgan’s death. We know Jason’s on the right track there, as he was when Sonny’s behavior kept growing more erratic.

Sonny: “You and Carly knew. I should have listened. Who switched my medication for placebos?”

Tick-tock, Ava.

Sonny’s not the only Corinthos after her: Kristina wants Ava punished for her part in the baby’s death, a cry for help that led Sonny and Alexis to the hospital chapel for a private tête-à-tête.

Alexis (sarcastic): “This is a perfect place to discuss murder.”

Sonny: “This is between me and Kristina.”

Alexis: “No. If Ava dies or disappears or whatever euphemism applies here, you will leave a forever mark on her soul.”

I like her use of “whatever euphemism applies here” since PC has always been a mob haven. We only met Luke Spencer in 1978 because he was a low-level frontman for mob boss Frank Smith, a job that brought him to the Campus Disco where he met a teenager named Laura Webber. It makes sense for GH to draw on that rich, messy history — especially with new characters.

Anna: “How did you get assigned to Port Charles, of all places?”

Brennan: “This city seems to attract a criminal enterprise.”

Only for 50 years…

If there’s a through line on the 51-year-old Y&R, it’s corporate intrigue. I can’t keep up with the Devon v. Billy v. Lily at whatever iteration of Chancellor-Winters we’re watching today (with Victor secretly planning a takeover) but I did enjoy Jack’s reaction to Billy telling him he was adding the Abbott name to Chancellor Industries.

Jack: “Chancellor was, and always will be, Katherine’s company and I don’t approve of the name change. I think we need to respect her legacy.”

Billy: “I’m forging a new legacy. Maybe you should start respecting that.”

Bold talk from a man who fails at every business venture. (Remember his painful podcast?) Jack balked at bootlegging the Abbott name for another company besides Jabot, but Billy argued that he was naming the company after his mother.

Jack: “Abbott is not Jill’s name! She was married to our father for a very short time.”

They agreed to disagree, and Jack tempered his disdain; he can only be at war with one family member at a time and right now it’s Kyle. His son’s custody war with Summer opened the door to another long-standing rivalry: Phyllis v. Diane. You know you’re in for a good scene when Phyllis approaches their table and Diane snarks to Jack, “Incoming!”

Phyllis: “Good morning.”

Diane: “It was.”

Phyllis appealed to her ex-husband and his new wife that they team up to help Kyle and Summer through their custody battle. Her argument? The Abbotts’ bad treatment of Kyle ratcheted up his anger.

Phyllis: “You fired your son so you could keep your pity job at Jabot. How many times will you reject your son?”

Diane: “You’re to blame for what’s going on with Kyle and Summer. That grand death scene you played out downstairs? You forced your own daughter to become your accomplice and lie to her husband. You watched them mourn and you did nothing! You’re the worst kind of hypocrite.”

Phyllis: “Are these words coming out of your mouth? You faked your death for years! Jack was a suspect in your alleged murder, and so was I.”

True. Diane’s 2011 “death” sparked a murder mystery that shined a light on almost everyone in Genoa City and Diane never paid for that. Phyllis faked her death last year to get back at Diane and send her to prison. That stunt backfired spectacularly but it was good continuity.

Nothing beats Victor Newman’s grudges, though. He’s going on 30 years with Jack Abbott and is currently punishing his long-time lawyer, Michael, for ignoring his “instructions” re: keeping Jordan locked in a cage in the basement. Michael begged for a chance to get back in Victor’s good graces and his response was classic:

Victor: “I need you to find some dirt on Billy Abbott.”

The dirt on B&B exists between the two main families, and it has for decades. Imagine having a romantic evening with your husband (like Steffy did recently with Finn) and talking about “the Forresters vs. the Logans!” all night. Steffy Forrester is like a dog with a bone and Hope Logan is no help.

Brooke: “It’s nice to know you’re supporting my line.”

Steffy (seething): “Your success is my success.”

Hope: “With my mother and the Logan influence at Forrester Creations, I think you will have lots of success for many years to come.”

Hope just keeps stirring that pot… It feels like B&B has been treading water since Thomas left, waiting to come up with a new reason for Hope and Steffy to hate each other. Hope smooching Finn at that Danny Romalotti lovefest oughta do it.

Speaking of which, Danny singing “Rock On” at the Forrester Mansion was a little hokey, but it did give fun 1989 vibes — if you watched Y&R 35 years ago.

Which brings us to DAYS’s Abigail, back from the dead again (we think). There’s a strange continuity to her story since she’s died twice since 2016 and changed portrayers five times in less than a decade. That’s her thing, dying every few years. (Memo to DAYS: Stop killing Abigail Deveraux.)

That said, there was a hole where Jack and Jennifer’s daughter had been, and her possible return brought her parents back — along with an actual smile to Chad’s face. DAYS was smart to keep Chad mourning for his wife because we want him to be happy. It looks like this woman with the new head might really be Abigail, even though we watched her get murdered — and bleed out — on screen.

Chad: “The DNA results are a 50% genetic match.”

Mystery Woman: “What does that mean?”

Kayla: “You and Jack are father and daughter.”

Chad: “And also that you are Abigail. You’re my wife.”

Mystery Woman: “None of this makes any sense.”

Fair point. This girl has suffered a disfigured face, plastic surgery, and amnesia which tracks with so many other DAYS characters (cough, John Black, cough). Now they’ll do that thing where she moves into Chad’s house, and they have to fall in love all over again.

Mystery Woman (looking at Stefano’s portrait): “I guess Abigail’s home.”

As long as the devil doesn’t pop out to make her bed, we’re good.

Hey. It’s only my opinion.