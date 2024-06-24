Comings And Goings: The Latest Cast Changes As of June 24

Steve Burton (ex-Harris) says goodbye to DAYS while Diamond White (Paris) says hello to B&B.

Who’s Coming

Bold and Beautiful

Matthew Atkinson (Thomas Forrester): The actor returned this past Friday after a few months away. (He teased the action in this interview here.)

Henry Joseph Samiri (Douglas Forrester): Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope’s (Annika Noelle) adorable son will be reunited with his mother after being away for a few months with his dad on June 24 and 25.

Diamond White (Paris Buckingham): The actress is also returning to the canvas. She began playing the role in 2020 and last appeared on the show in October 2023.

Hollis Chambers (Hollis): Deacon’s (Sean Kanan) employee at the restaurant will be seen on June 27 and June 28.

Clint Howard (Tom): The newest thorn in Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) side appears again on June 24, 26, 27 and 28.

Days of our Lives

Cherie Jimenez (Gabi Hernandez DiMera): Stefan’s (Brandon Barash) wife and Rafe’s (Galen Gering) sister is finally back in action this week as the actress makes her Salem debut on Thursday, June 27. Camila Banus last played the role.

Judith Chapman (Diana Coleville): Leo’s (Greg Rikaart) mean mom is back on screen since Leo has decided to confront her about how she made him feel growing up. The actress spoke exclusively to Digest about her comeback here.

Kennedy Garcia (Felicity Greene): She will be sharing some heartwarming scenes with her pal Chanel (Raven Bowens) on June 25.

General Hospital

Riley and Miley Plonski (Bailey Louise Jones): Maxie’s (Kirsten Storms) youngest child, who had the late Peter August (Wes Ramsey) as her father, was finally seen again onscreen last week, with twin girls assuming the role.

Asher Antonyzyn (Danny Morgan): The young actor pops back on the Port Charles scene this week.

Young and Restless

Judah Mackey (Connor Newman): Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) pay their son a visit to see how he’s doing managing his OCD.

Nancy De Mayo (Dr. Hammond): With Connor being featured, his doctor will also be on hand to speak with his parents.

WHO’S GOING

Days of our Lives

Steve Burton (Harris Michaels): The actor has wrapped up his Salem stay on June 24 as he said a tender good-bye to Ava (Tamara Braun). The actor can still be seen as Jason on GH. To find out what Braun had to say about her leading man’s exit, click here.

Bryan R. Dattilo (Lucas Horton): It’s time for Lucas to say good-bye once again as he shares an emotional farewell with his mom, Kate (Lauren Koslow) this week.

Young and Restless

Trevor St. John (Tucker McCall): The fan-favorite actor announced last week that he was leaving the show. He took over the role, which was originated by Stephen Nichols (Steve, DAYS) back in 2022.

Alumni Report

Jesse Lee Soffer (ex-Will, As The World Turns) is joining the cast of CBS’s FBI International as a series regular, per Variety, following the exit of Y&R alum Luke Kleintank (ex-Noah)…. Darcy Rose Byrne (ex-Abby, Y&R) is starring in a Los Angeles production of Reefer Madness…. Hunter King (ex-Summer, Y&R) new movie, Two Scoops of Italy, premiered on Hallmark this past Saturday….

Real-Life Status

Lily Brooks O’Briant (Lucy, Y&R) has a new single, “Thank You”, coming out on June 25 and is available for pre-save now…. People reports that Cameron Mathison (Drew, GH), Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R), Jonathan Bennett (ex-J.R., AMC), Lacey Chabert (ex-Bianca, AMC) and Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa, DAYS) have all signed on to appear at this year’s Christmas Con in Edison, New Jersey, which is scheduled from December 13-15. Tickets are available here.