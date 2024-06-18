Trevor St. John Announces He's Leaving Young and Restless

Trevor St. John, who assumed the role of Tucker McCall on September 28, 2022, has announced that he is parting ways with Young and Restless. The actor shared the news on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday afternoon.

“Dear [Y&R] fans: As you well know, Tuckers come and Tuckers go, and so the cycle continues… this Tucker is in his go phase,” he wrote. “I thank each and every member of the wonderful cast, the crew, the directors, the producers and production staff, and CBS/Sony for the great experience from day one to the last. I feel so fortunate to have played such a terrific role. Most importantly, I want to offer my heartfelt gratitude to you the [Y&R] fans. THANK YOU! 🩷🙏” He then finishes up by adding, “Tucker might be gone for the time being, but I’m not going anywhere. I’ve got projects in the works, and if you haven’t seen my film, A GOOD ENOUGH DAY, it’s now available to stream for free on Tubi!”

When the actor first joined the CBS soap, he told Digest about getting the call. “I was both surprised and flattered,” he shares. “Actually, surprised is not a strong enough word. I was more shocked.” As he settled into the role, he got the chance to work with Eileen Davidson (Ashley) and he had nothing but praise for the Daytime Emmy-winning actress.

“She’s great. I really like Eileen,” he told Digest. “She’s super talented and growing ever more fearless by the day that I’ve noted and she’s willing to play, she’s interested in the unexpected. She’s a very generous actor and very generous person, just lovely to work with.”

The characters were torn apart during Ashley’s DID storyline and in storyline currently, Ashley is getting the help she needs while Tucker is losing his company to a takeover by Audra and Victor. The actor did not reveal his last air date in the role.