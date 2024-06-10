Comings And Goings: The Latest Cast Changes As of June 10

Who’s Coming

Bold and Beautiful

Lauren Mayo (Tracey): The new character will be seen on June 12. She will share scenes at the restaurant Il Giardino with Bill (Don Diamont) and Liam (Scott Clifton).

Jordyn Grace (Beth Spencer): Liam and Hope’s (Annika Noelle) daughter will be seen on Thursday, June 13.

Days of our Lives

Sal Stowers (Lani Price Grant) and Lamon Archey (Eli Grant): The couple returns to Salem next week to help Abe (James Reynolds) and Paulina (Jackée Harry) celebrate their anniversary.

Cary Christopher (Thomas DiMera): The talented young actor will be back this week in scenes with his dad, Chad (Billy Flynn), as well as Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes).

Matt Ashford (Jack Deveraux): The character will be returning to Salem and will thwart something that Chad and Julie have planned.

James Read (Clyde Weston): The baddie has many more questions to answer and crimes to answer for so expect to see him in more scenes this week.

Jonah Robinson (Mark): Look for the handsome actor to debut shirtless and catch Leo’s (Greg Rikaart) eye while in Horton Town Square.

Young and Restless

Lily Brooks O’Briant (Lucy Romalotti): The actress shared an Instagram story of herself in the Y&R makeup chair saying, “So so so excited for y’all to see what Lucy has been up to recently in Genoa City.”

Redding Munsell (Harrison Abbott): The young actor will be seen this week in scenes at Chancellor Park that involve Kyle (Michael Mealor), Claire (Hayley Erin) and Cole (J. Eddie Peck).

Who’s Going

Days of our Lives

John Kapelos (Konstantin Meleounis): After beginning his run on April 10, 2023, Kapelos’s character was shot by Xander (Paul Telfer) and succumbed quickly to his wounds after he warned that there was still a traitor among them. (Read what Suzanne Rogers (Maggie) had to say about this story here.)

General Hospital

Devon Ogden (Barb): The woman who hooked up with Finn (Michael Easton) last week will end her short run this week. On Instagram, she enthused, “Back on the screen!” and added, “I loved joining the cast of GH.”

Young and Restless

Christopher Cousins (Martin Laurent): One of the soap vet’s dual roles bit the dust last week. The evil twin at least (accidentally) saved the life of his good twin Alan, which Cousins continues to play.

REAL-LIFE STATUS

Alumni Report

Christopher Sean (Paul Narita, DAYS) stars in the upcoming film Ultraman: Rising, which drops on Netflix this week on June 12. You can watch the trailer here…. All American got renewed for Season 7, which is good news for Lamon Archey (Eli Grant, DAYS), who plays Principal Carter…. Alyvia Alyn Lind (ex-Faith Newman, Y&R) has been cast as a series regular in the Netflix limited series Wayward. The thriller is set in a beautiful but sinister town and will explore the strife between generations, amongst other themes… Jensen Ackles (ex-Eric Brady, DAYS) is set to star in the Prime Video thriller series Countdown which has received an order for 13 episodes (rare for a streaming series)…. Murray Bartlett (ex-Cyrus, Guiding Light; ex- Julian, All My Children) is set to star as the on-screen husband to Amy Adams in the feature film drama At the Sea, Deadline reports.

Industry News

Dan O’Connor, who won a Daytime Emmy Friday night as part of the GH writing team — he was co-head writer during the period of eligibility for the awards — confirmed with an update to his bio on X (formerly Twitter) that he has joined the DAYS writing team, reuniting him with Head Writer Ron Carlivati, who he worked under during Carlivati’s head-writing tenure at One Life To Live and later GH.

In Memoriam

Janis Paige passed away at 101 years old on June 2. Born Donna Mae Tjaden in 1922 in Tacoma, Washington, the former Broadway, primet-ime and film star was known to daytime audiences for playing Minx Lockridge on Santa Barbara from 1990-1993, Iona Huntington on General Hospital from 1989-1990 and Laureen Clegg on Capitol in 1987. Her last role was in 2001 on the show Family Law.

Alan Scarfe, who portrayed Leo Cronwell, part of the Eterna storyline on One Life to Live in 1988, passed away on April 28, 2024, at the age of 77 from colon cancer.