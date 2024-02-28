DAYS OF OUR LIVES Rewind: Eli and Lani's Romance In Photos

Eli and Lani met in 2017 and became co-workers at the Salem PD. Photo credit: XJjohnson/jpistudios.com

After downing some spiked drinks at a fundraiser at the Martin mansion in June 2017, Lani told Eli that she believed J.J. was still in love with Gabi. Eli countered by telling Lani she was smart and beautiful, then pulled her into their first kiss. Photo credit: XJjohnson/jpistudios.com

Finding Gabi (Camila Banus) in J.J.’s (Casey Moss) bed in December 2017 prompted Lani to turn to Eli, and they shared a passionate night together. They later learned that Gabi had only been comforting J.J. after dissuading him from committing suicide, and agreed to keep their one-night stand a secret. When Lani discovered she was pregnant with Eli’s baby weeks later, she lied and told him that J.J. was the father. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Eli’s mother, Valerie, uncovered the truth about the paternity of Lani’s baby and forced her to level with Eli. Although Lani was determined to get through her pregnancy alone, Eli was by her side when she went into preterm labor. Sadly, their son, David Abraham, died in June 2018. The pair grieved their loss together. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Eli and Lani fell deeply in love and got engaged in July 2019. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

In November 2018, Gabi, who hated Lani for accidentally shooting and "killing" Stefan in the line of duty, sabotaged their wedding. She forced Lani to dump Eli at the altar in exchange for donating Stefan’s heart to save Eli’s ailing grandmother Julie. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

After taking refuge at a convent in Italy, Lani returned to Salem in 2020 and exposed Gabi's twisted blackmail plot just as she was about to marry Eli. Eli and Lani reconciled and decided to take a second stab at matrimony. Before the big day, Lani discovered she was pregnant with twins. Eli and Lani finally wed on July 1, 2020. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

In December 2020, Lani and Eli welcomed Carver Malcolm and Julia Harriet to their family. However, the infants were kidnapped from the hospital nursery by Ivan and delivered to Vivian. Fortunately, the two cops tracked them down and reunited with their twins in February 2021. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Lani's nefarious biological father, TR Coates, arrived in town in January 2022. When Eli caught TR with a bag of heroin, a struggle ensued. Eli was shot and lapsed into a coma. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com