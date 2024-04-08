Comings And Goings: The Latest Cast Changes

WHO’S COMING

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

Kimberlin Brown (Sheila): Now that it’s been revealed that the woman who died had all 10 of her toes, it’s a good bet that we’ll be seeing Brown as Sheila in the (hopefully) near future.

Dan Martin (Deputy Director Baker): Look for the lawman to be back on the scene on April 8.

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Judi Evans (Bonnie): Get ready for the mood to lighten a bit at the Kiriakis mansion. Greg Rikaart (Leo) shared a snap of the two backstage.

Gloria Loring (Liz): The beloved veteran will be returning for a special set of shows that are shooting soon, according to Deidre Hall on THE LOCHER ROOM.

GENERAL HOSPITAL

Anzu Lawson (Sandrine): Look for the wedding dress designer to be on April 11. You may have seen her before on MANIFEST, THE BLACK LIST, and NOT DEAD YET.

YOUNG AND RESTLESS

Redding Munsell (Harrison): The young actor makes his first appearance as Kyle’s son on Friday, April 12.

WHO’S GOING

YOUNG AND RESTLESS

Kellen Enriquez (Harrison): The actor, who debuted in the role back on May 14, 2021, has left the soap.

ALUMNI REPORT

GH alum Ryan Carnes will be playing the role of Tristan in Passionflix’s THE AIR THAT HE BREATHES. “Very excited to finally be able to break my silence on this,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “Honored to get the opportunity to bring @BCHERRYAUTHOR’S ‘Tristan’ to life for her @Passionflix in the adaptation of her brilliant THE AIR THAT HE BREATHES.

Debbi Morgan (ex-Angie, ALL MY CHILDREN), Richard Lawson (ex-Lucas, AMC), and Charles Malik Whitfield (ex-Ben, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) join the cast of Tyler Perry’s new series BEAUTY IN BLACK, about two women with contrasting lives who become connected.

Frank Grillo (ex-Hart, GUIDING LIGHT) is joining Season 2 of the Paramount+ series, TULSA KING, which stars Sylvester Stallone.

Jonathan Jackson (ex-Lucky, GH) has a new film coming to theaters on April 26 called Unsung Hero. He sports quite a look with big hair.

Corbin Bernsen (ex-Father Todd, Y&R; ex-John, GH) has nabbed a recurring role on Your Friends and Neighbors, a new drama series from Apple.

Jophielle Love (Violet, GH) announced another appearance for her character Cooper on ABC’s WILL TRENT. She has been on the show several times and aired again on April 2. She plays the daughter of Jake McLaughlin’s character, Michael Oremwood. You can catch repeats of the show on Hulu.