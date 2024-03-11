Comings And Goings: The Latest Cast Changes

James (l.) checks back in to GH, while Archey and Stowers wrap up their DAYS visit.

WHO’S COMING

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

Alexis Gaube (Petra): On March 14, THE PRICE IS RIGHT’s Gaube notches another appearance as Petra.

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Jennifer K. Lee (Lexie Carter): Lee appeared on DAYS on March 11 as the ghost of Abe’s (James Reynolds) late wife. She also played Lexie’s ghost in 2021.

GENERAL HOSPITAL

Michael Carson (Physical Therapist): The real-life physical therapist and actor appears again this week as Curtis’s (Donnell Turner) physical therapist.

Cassandra James (Terry Randolph): G.H.’s co-chief of staff will pop up again soon, as James posted on Threads that she had resumed filming. “First day on set since October,” she wrote. “Almost half a year. Choosing gratitude because I know most actors have waited longer.” The actress acknowledged the challenges of the inconsistent nature of her profession, noting, “Just imagine if the job you trained to do, that you’re good at and you love was consistently demonstrated to be ephemeral. That having a second job was not only normalized but systemically suggested. When you come home and stream our work on your TV, artists are wondering why we rarely feel valued enough to make our job a living.”

Sean T. Krishnan (Dr. Enoch): This medical professional is on the case — specifically, Heather’s (Alley Mills) — at the hospital this week.

YOUNG AND RESTLESS

Christel Khalil (Lily Winters): Y&R confirmed that fan favorite Khalil is back on the canvas beginning this week.

WHO’S GOING

DAYS OF OUR LIVES



Lamon Archey (Eli Grant) and Sal Stowers (Lani Grant): The duo’s visit to Salem concludes this week.

GENERAL HOSPITAL

Chris Gann (Hamish): Hann appeared on the March 4th episode as the sniper working alongside Jason (Steve Burton), and his character didn’t survive. Evan Hofer (Dex) reports, “When I looked up at the monitor and saw Chris and Steve together, I was like, ‘Oh, my God!’ I worked with him for years on the show DWIGHT IN SHINING ARMOR. I ran up the steps to find him between scenes to say hi. It was awesome!”