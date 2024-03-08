Christel Khalil's Y&R Return Revealed!

As previously reported last month, Christel Kahlil (Lily), who was last seen on screen on December 7, returned to Y&R and started taping scenes after giving birth to her second child. Now we can share that the actress will finally be seen the week of March 11 when Lily comes back to Genoa City to face some big changes, not only with the big drama at Chancellor-Winters but also that boyfriend Daniel has reunited with Heather.

Kahlil and her partner, Sam Restagno, who first met in 2013, welcomed a son but have yet to reveal the date of birth or his name. She already has a son, Michael Caden, 13, from a previous marriage to Stephen Hensley.