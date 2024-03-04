Comings And Goings: The Latest Cast Changes

Alley Mills is back on GH as Heather, while Jessica Serfaty (Sloan) takes a DAYS break.

WHO’S COMING

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

Kyra Selman (Morgue Assistant): Selman is slated to make an appearance on March 5.

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Natasha Hall (Sloan Petersen): As first reported by Digest, Hall will assume the role of Eric’s (Greg Vaughan) wife for three episodes, filling in for Jessica Serfaty.

GENERAL HOSPITAL

Steve Burton (Jason Morgan): Daytime Emmy-winner Burton makes his hotly anticipated return to the Port Charles fold on March 4. Click here for an exclusive interview with the actor about his comeback.

Chris Gann (Hamish): Hann appears on the March 4th episode.

Dieterich Gray (Adrian DeWitt): Gray, whose credits include LUCIFER, LETHAL WEAPON, S.W.A.T. and WESTWORLD, will pop up this week as a gossip columnist in scenes with Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis) and Cynthia Watros (Nina).



Alley Mills (Heather Webber): The Daytime Emmy-winner returns this week.

Anthony Molinari (Pentonville Guard): Look for Molinari to appear on March 4th. An acclaimed stuntman in addition to an actor, he has done stunts for actors like Matt Damon, Mark Ruffalo and George Clooney, and Molinari has also done stunts on GH; he was Wally Kurth‘s stunt double when Ned hit his head last year.

YOUNG AND RESTLESS

Catherine Dyer (Dr. Alcott): Dyer is playing Connor’s (Judah Mackey) psychiatrist.

Judah Mackey (Connor Newman): The young actor is back on-screen as Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) troubled son.

WHO’S GOING

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL



Kimberlin Brown (Sheila Carter): As B&B viewers saw last week, Sheila was pronounced dead, marking the end of Brown’s latest stint on the show. On Instagram, Supervising Producer Casey Kasprzyk paid homage to Brown, saying, “This is an appreciation post for Kimberlin Brown – undoubtedly the greatest villain in daytime television history. It’s been a dream working with her over the years, and so thankful for all the memories.”

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Jessica Serfaty (Sloan Petersen): Serfaty is temporarily off DAYS, with Natasha Hall pinch-hitting for her starting this week.

REAL-LIFE STATUS

In Memoriam: E. Duke Vincent, Emmy-winning producer known for his hugely successful partnership with the late Aaron Spelling on shows like DYNASTY, THE COLBYS, HOTEL, BEVERLY HILLS, 90210 and MELROSE PLACE, passed away on February 10 at the age of 91.

Baby Makes Three: Vanessa Ray (ex-Teri, AS THE WORLD TURNS) and her husband, Landon Beard, announced the birth of their first child, a son. She posted on Instagram, “💙Isaac Ray Beard born 11.07.23💙 Oh the love you have coming your way in this life baby boy… and you are worthy of every last bit of it! The adventures the 3 of us have already had together could fill a novel. Thanks for making us your parents. We love you… like, the MOST. 💙💙💙💙”