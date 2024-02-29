DAYS OF OUR LIVES Temporarily Recasts Sloan

Switch Play: Natasha Hall (l.) will temporarily fill in for Jessica Serfaty on DAYS.

A spokesperson for DAYS confirms to Digest that the role of Sloan, played by Jessica Serfaty since 2022, has been temporarily recast with Natasha Hall. Hall will assume Sloan duties for three episodes and will first air next week. Hall is best known for her run as Yvette in the Netlflix series THE KOMINSKY METHOD, but also appeared on ABC’s THE ROOKIE, CBS’s SEAL TEAM, S.W.A.T. and MOM, HBO’s ENTOURAGE and in the movie Game Night.