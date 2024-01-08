Comings And Goings: The Latest Cast Changes

Ryan Carnes pops back in to GH, while Stacy Haiduk returns on DAYS.

WHO’S COMING

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

Samantha Cutaran (Nurse Rachel): The dedicated health professional appears on January 8.

Gabriella Tranchina (Nurse Tina): This nurse shows up for duty on January 10.

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Stacy Haiduk (Kristen DiMera): Haiduk was last seen on-screen last October, but returns to the Salem fold this week.

GENERAL HOSPITAL

Steve Burton (Jason Morgan): As reported last week, Burton is set to return to Port Charles as Jason early this year. He made his most recent exit from the show in 2021.

Ryan Carnes (Lucas Jones): The fan fave, last seen in the role in 2020, returns this week for the memorial service for his on-screen mother, Bobbie.



Ellie Darcey-Alden (Cornelia): Look for this character to interact with Felicia (Kristina Wagner) and Carly (Laura Wright) when they travel abroad to tend to some outstanding Bobbie-related business.



Kelly Monaco (Samantha McCall): Sam was temporarily recast last week with Lindsay Hartley, but Monaco is back on-screen this week.

Elise Robertson (Famke): Famke is also part of Carly and Felicia’s overseas adventure.

Marc Anthony Samuel (Felix DuBois): The beloved nurse is back this week for Bobbie’s memorial.

Kirsten Storms (Maxie Jones): Storms was temporarily replaced by Nicole Paggi for two episodes, but is back on-screen this week.

Jo Yuan (Kiley): Kiley, an RA at Port Charles University, will appear this week.

YOUNG AND RESTLESS



Brian Gaskill (Seth): Starting this week, the PORT CHARLES (ex-Rafe) alum and vet of multiple other soaps is appearing on Y&R as Seth, a man Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) encounters in AA. He made his first appearance on January 8 and spoke to Digest about joining the cast here.



WHO’S GOING

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Steve Burton (Harris Michaels): The actor confirmed his exit from DAYS — and his return to GH in the guise of his longest-running role, Jason — but due to DAYS’s long production lead time, he will continue to be a presence in Salem on-screen through the spring.

GENERAL HOSPITAL



Lindsay Hartley (Samantha McCall): Hartley has concluded her short-term stint as a temporary Sam. On Instagram, she enthused, “Thank you again for this wonderful opportunity @generalhospitalabc always a bit scary stepping into those big shoes but the support and love is so greatly appreciated. I love the soap genre and it will always have a magically special place in my heart. So many wonderful memories and so many extraordinary fans. Happy New Year.”

Nicole Paggi (Maxie Jones): Paggi has wrapped her short-term stint as a temporary Maxie.

REAL-LIFE STATUS



Party Of Five: Jordi Vilasuso (ex-Rey, Y&R et al and wife Kaitlin are celebrating the birth of their third child, daughter Lucy Noelle. Click here for all the details.