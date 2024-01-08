Soap Alum Jordi Vilasuso Welcomes Third Daughter

Jordi Vilasuso (ex-Rey, Y&R; ex-Griffin, ALL MY CHILDREN et al) and his wife, Kaitlin, are celebrating the birth of their third child, daughter Lucy Noelle. She joins big sisters Riley, 11, and Everly, 7.

The couple have shared the struggles they faced with the pregnancy and two prior miscarriages, and on December 30, the actor posted on Instagram, “It looks like we are in for one more surprise before we ring in the new year! Baby girl is a bit early (35 weeks) but we are so blessed that we were able to make it this far. What a miracle! Thank you for each prayer that has been sent up for our family and we ask for one more as this little lady comes into the world! God bless you all! P.S. my wife has been and continues to be so strong and faithful. I’ve been in awe of how you’ve been able to keep your and our spirits high throughout this arduous and joyous journey…you will forever be my Katie girl…LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!”

On January 6, Kaitlin offered a joyous update, writing, “It is with overwhelming joy and the fullest of hearts that we welcome the answer to our prayers, our sweet Lucy Noelle. 💕 We have been waiting so long for you, little girl. ‘You are something between a dream and a miracle.’ Thank you, beautiful friends and family, for the part you have played in this chapter. I wish I could say that it was a purely faith filled journey from our first loss until today, but the God’s honest truth is that knowing you were holding our family in your prayers was often what got us through. I know I’ve said it before, but we are truly forever grateful. And to anyone who sees these pictures and feels an ounce of hurt for your own hearts dream- please know that I will never not think about you as I post. I truly never thought this day would come- as evidenced by my complete lack of preparation for this little bundle.. I literally had not bought a thing. But this little girl in my arms is proof that God’s promises are greater than our fears, no matter how big those fears are. I see you, I have been you, I am praying for you. Hold onto your hope. 🙏🏻”

Her post concluded, “We love each of you to the 🌙 .. and also, Riley and Evie are the best big sisters on the planet.”

Congratulations to the whole Vilasuso family!