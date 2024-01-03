Steve Burton Confirms DAYS OF OUR LIVES Exit

In a video posted to The Daily Drama’s YouTube page, Steve Burton has confirmed his departure from DAYS, where last year he returned to reprise the role of Harris Michaels, a character he originally played back in 1988. He shot his exit scenes in December 2023 at the conclusion of his one-year contract. Addressing fans in the video, Burton said, “Well, I just shot my final scenes here on DAYS OF OUR LIVES and I just want to say, thank you so much to the cast, to the crew. It’s been amazing. I can’t believe it’s been a year already! So, thank you so much to the fans. It’s just — I’m always so full of gratitude. So thank you. Stay tuned.”

When he first inked his deal with DAYS last year, Burton told Digest, “When you’re in the busi-ness 36 years and people are still calling? I’m super-grateful.” He described DAYS as “a great environment to work in, and I feel like I’m getting a real run at things.” The actor, who by then had Daytime Emmy-winning stints as GH’s Jason and Y&R’s Dylan under his belt, expressed his appreciation for the diversity of his daytime career. “I was on set sitting with Stephen Nichols [Steve] and I thought, ‘Man, I’ve been able to work with all these legendary people from GH, Y&R and DAYS,’ ” he marveled. “It kind of dawned on me: What a career it’s been to be able to work with these types of people, the people I saw on the cover of Soap Opera Digest my whole life.”