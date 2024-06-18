Classic Lines: Dialogue Highlights From The Week Ending In June 18

Making A Splash: GH’s Liz (Rebecca Herbst) and Jason (Steve Burton) dipped their toes into the Metro Court pool.

There are so many clever lines uttered on soaps, and in the capable hands of many of daytime’s most dynamic actors, these sitcom-worthy lines truly tickled our collective funny bone. Here’s a sampling of the humorous dialogue that stood out to Digest editors this week.

Days Of Our Lives

(Brady and Alex confront Xander after he shoots Konstantin, who was strangling Theresa.)

Alex: “What the hell were you thinking? You could have shot Theresa.”

Xander: “But I didn’t, did I? I hit my target.”

Alex: “Yeah, you’re lucky you hit your target.”

Theresa: “I’m lucky.”

Xander: “I’ve always been an excellent marksman.”

Brady: “Yeah, yeah. I’ve got the scar to prove it. Weren’t you the guy who accidentally shot Marlena at her wedding when you were trying to hit my brother, Eric?”

Xander: “You have one off day and it’s the one everyone remembers.”

General Hospital

(While joking around with co-worker Gio at the Metro Court pool, lifeguard Josslyn unintentionally pushes him into the water.)

Josslyn: “I’m so sorry! That was a total accident!”

Gio: “Do I get hazard pay for this?”

(Nina and Maxie discuss Drew.)

Maxie: “So Drew is the devil now?”

Nina: “Trust me, Maxie, I have seen a side of Drew that not many have.”

Maxie: “Yeah. Front and back, from what you’ve told me.”

(Liz and Jason relax at the Metro Court pool.)

Liz: “This water feels so nice.”

Jason: “Yeah, it does.”

Liz: “I can’t believe I got Jason Morgan to take off his shoes.”

Jason: “Don’t tell anybody.”

(Tracy and Stella meet up at Gregory’s bench in the park.)

Tracy: “Hey lady, you’re in my seat.”

Stella: “There’s room for one more. Sit your little bony butt down.”

(Kristina explains her complicated family dynamics to Allie after Molly arrives to vent about TJ.)

Kristina: “He just agreed to me being the surrogate because he knew it’s what Molly wanted. TJ wouldn’t even trust me to take care of a cactus, let alone this baby.”

Young And Restless

(After getting control of her multiple personalities, Ashley expresses gratitude to Tucker for recognizing she was in trouble.)

Ashley: “Thank you for not forgetting the real me.”

Tucker: “Please, how could I forget you? I do know the real you, I’m glad I do.”

Ashley: “Well, it’s pretty amazing you can say that after what my alters put you through.”

Tucker: ”More of you to love?”