Christel Khalil (Lily) Back At YOUNG AND RESTLESS!

Christel Kahlil (Lily) is back filming at Y&R after giving birth to her second child. The actress made the exciting announcement on her Instagram account on February 13, captioning a photo of herself on set with Bryton James (Devon) and Eric Braeden (Victor), “Back At It!”

The actress revealed her pregnancy in June 2023. Already mom to son Michael Caden, 13, from a previous marriage, Khalil has not disclosed the date of birth of her first child with longtime partner Sam Restagno, but last November, she did divulge the gender, beaming on Instagram, “Getting closer to meeting our baby boy.” Khalil and Restagno, who met back in 2013, shared the news of their engagement in April 2022.

Khalil last appeared on screen as Lily on December 7, when Lily hurriedly departed Genoa City to tend to her daughter, Mattie, who attends Stanford University and was trapped with other students on campus when the school was surrounded by a wildfire. Though the immediate threat passed, Lily remained in California to stay close to Mattie, who was shaken that one of her favorite professors had died in the fire. In Lily’s absence, her beau, Daniel, cheated on her with ex Heather, so expect dramatic fireworks upon Lily’s return to the canvas.